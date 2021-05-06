Over the long cold winter, I compiled a list of new hiking places to explore.
One in particular intrigued me: the Devil’s Washbowl Waterfall in Warwick, Massachusetts, a small town that borders Winchester, New Hampshire, to the south.
It is practically in the Monadnock region.
So on a breezy April morning, with the day brightening and the temperature in the low 60s,
I set out for that small border town with my good friend and hiking buddy, Curtis Carroll, hell-bent on finding out what this natural wonder was all about.
After parking our car on the shoulder of the road opposite the trailhead kiosk, we started on the blue blazed woodland path which initially moves uphill at a gradual pace through a forest of black and white birch, oak, pine, hemlock, and maple.
We continued through a corridor of young hemlock trees, and after five minutes the trail leveled and began a descent. The stone walls lining the forest path indicated it was once an old road.
This prompted Curtis to step off the trail and look for old foundations.
Meanwhile, I sampled a trailside treat, a few wintergreen berries with their minty aroma and distinctive oil of wintergreen flavor. Wintergreen is also called Teaberry.
Twenty minutes into the hike, we emerged from the woods into a sunlit area at a small abandoned beaver pond on Hodge Brook, startling a pair of ducks who winged their way over the tan marsh grasses.
We paused to enjoy the bright sunshine on our faces, and take in the fresh feeling of early spring: the newly scrubbed landscape, the emerging buds on trees, and the promise of good weather to come.
The earth was opening up once again.
After crossing the beaver dam on a wooden plank, we walked uphill and turned (right) near an impressive stone wall.
The trail rolled up and down past big uprooted trees, moss covered fallen logs and boulders topped with polypod ferns.
About 40 minutes into the hike, we heard the sound of water. Moments later we got a glimpse of the waterfall cascading down the hillside in the distance
Moving closer, we gingerly made our way down the steep slope to the basin below. Soft green moss was everywhere: sheathing rocks and tree roots, boulders, logs and ledges.
There was nothing sinister about this serene location.
A special nature treat was a silver curtain of water spilling over a sheer smooth vertical slab of stone. And of course the Devil’s Washbowl - a plunge pool basin in a boulder formed by the force of the waterfall.
There is something magical about the flow of water. It soothes you. I just focused on the different sounds - dribbling, dripping, bubbling, splashing, spurting, spattering - and felt all my stress release.
After getting our fill of the waterfall, we climbed out of the gully and continued on the trail, which ran high above the stream along the brim of the basin. Turning right at a double blaze, we crossed the stream and continued on the needle softened path through quiet woods. Minutes later an uphill section tested our legs and lungs. But by the time we caught our breath we were back on Gale Road.
The final stretch of the hike consisted of walking (0.8 mile) back down Gale Road (dirt) to the kiosk.
The Devil’s Washbowl trail is a 2.3-mile loop that takes approximately two hours to complete.
After your hike you may want to check out the Rum Brook Trail - an 0.8 mile round trip hike. The trailhead is located 0.1 mile farther on Gale Road (left). The path follows an old cart road to a meadow area and wooden footbridge under which flows picturesque Rum Brook.
The Devil’s Washbowl and Rum Brook trails are part of the Arthur Iversen Conservation Area - a nearly 600 acre Mount Grace Land Conservation property.
Another interesting natural feature nearby is Wawbeek Rock, a huge glacial boulder. To get there from the Devil’s Washbowl trailhead, drive 1 mile on Gale Road back to Athol Road. Turn left and continue for 0.9 mile to Warwick Center. Turn left onto Route 78 south and continue for 0.1 mile to Hastings Pond Road (left). Continue on Hastings Pond Road for 0.2 mile. Wawbeek Rock in on the right. You can’t miss it. ”Wawbeek” is the Algonquin name for “big rock.” The massive boulder bears a carved inscription from the Bible which reads “In the beginning - God.”
To get to the Devil’s Washbowl from Keene, drive on Route 10 for 12 miles to Winchester. At the intersection of Routes 119/10/78, continue on Route 78 for 6.7 miles to Warwick. Turn left onto Hotel Road (which becomes Athol Road) and continue for 0.9 mile. Turn right onto Gale Road (dirt). The trailhead is one mile farther on the right.