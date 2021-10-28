Deviled eggs, deviled ham, devil’s food cake — the devil may be in the details, but why is he also on your dinner plate? Just when and how did Satan become an inspiration for so many dishes?
Historically, to “devil” a food is to aggressively season it with hot and spicy ingredients, such as chile or black pepper, Tabasco, cayenne, or mustard. The Oxford English Dictionary originally used the 18th-century culinary term to describe a highly seasoned fried or boiled dish, but over time the term deviled was also used to describe other spicy, condiment-filled dishes.
Deviled dishes soared in popularity throughout the 19th and 20th centuries and expanded to include seafood creations as well as appetizers. Today’s potluck-favorite deviled eggs are believed to be a toned-down cousin of deviled crab or kidneys, often made fiendish by a final sprinkle of red paprika or cayenne spices.
Deviled dining delights have since evolved. Dishes like deviled crab, ham salad, and chicken are made spicy through the addition of cooked red chiles, minced jalapeno, paprika, mustard, or spicy blends. A happy-hour cocktail can even be deviled by adding a pinch of black pepper or cayenne to the booze and mixers.
For aficionados of Italian cuisine, fra diavolo sauce, translated to “brother devil,” is a spicy sauce similar to an arrabbiata sauce, which translates to “angry.” When cooking Italian, fra diavolo generally refers to a spicy tomato-based sauce incorporating red chili flakes that is paired with shrimp and fish and served over a pasta such as penne or linguine. Piccante!
And, let’s not forget the demonically decadent dessert named for Lucifer: devil’s food cake. According to “Baking Illustrated,” devil’s food cake came about in the early 1900s when coining fancy names for cakes was all the rage, first appearing in a cookbook in 1902. This name caught on well enough to survive the ages and came from the deep brown color of the cake and a powerful chocolate flavor with a silky texture -- it’s the evil twin of angel food cake.
The best devil’s food cake is made with both cocoa powder and melted chocolate, ensuring that chocolate flavor is king. Its red tint comes from the reaction between the acid in the buttermilk and chocolate and the alkaline of the baking soda.
There’s a little party dish straight out of Hades called “Devils on Horseback” and it rides in the shadows of night. You may have seen it wickedly lurking at a party or two, with its dark colors and sinfully sweet and salty flavors.
Although the origins of the name are mysterious, it is widely believed to be another development from the same game of opposites as the devil’s food cake. This appetizer is a play on the Victorian hors d’oeuvres called angels on horseback, which is oysters wrapped in bacon that are grilled.
The devil version was a tea-soaked prune in place of the oyster. Today’s evil concoction is more apt to be a date than a prune and the date is often stuffed with smoked nuts or a cheese.
So, if you can’t stand the heat this Halloween, it’s probably best to not invite the devil into your kitchen. And as the saying goes, he who sups with the devil should have a long spoon.
Devils on Horseback
Adapted from marthastewart.com
Ingredients:
24 large dates, pitted
12 slices bacon, halved crosswise
1/3 cup crumbled Stilton, cheddar, or cream cheese
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place 24 toothpicks in a small bowl filled with water and let soak 15 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place a wire rack on top. Halve dates lengthwise, being careful not to cut all the way through. Place a small dollop of cheese in the center of each date and close halves back together. Wrap a half-slice of bacon around each date. Secure bacon with a toothpick. Place dates on prepared baking sheet and bake until bacon is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes.