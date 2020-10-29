Thinking up a title for each column is one of my favorite parts of writing for ELF. You know, because I think I’m just so clever. This one’s a doozy and it’s meant to put a little spooky in our Halloween issue.
The other day I was scrolling through one of many blogs I follow (Dad, a blog is a collection of articles and images all relating to a certain interest… antiques, gardening, sports, etc. that you view on your phone or computer) when I came upon an antique photo that I couldn’t take my eyes off despite it being disturbing. Depicted in it was five young siblings from the 1800s in formal attire, meticulously groomed, all lined up in a row from youngest to oldest. None of them are smiling and in fact they look somewhat pensive. Well, they all have a serious expression on their face except one. The youngest, a girl probably around 6 years old — she’s actually dead so she didn’t have much expression at all.
I was aware of an old tradition of photographing the dead and always found it odd and a tad on the creepy side, but when I saw this photo, I decided to do a little research on the subject. Wikipedia was a good source as usual, as was “Photos After Death: Post-Mortem Portraits Preserved Dead Family” by Becky Little at history.com and “Clearing Up Some Myths About Victorian ‘Post-Mortem’” photographs by Sonya Vatomsky at atlasobscura.com.
The practice of photographing dead family members began in the first half of the 1800s when the daguerreotype photograph was invented. Photography became more common yet was still new and expensive. Often, a post-mortem photo, also known as memorial portraiture or mourning portrait, was the only photo of a person ever taken. This was especially true of infants and children whose mortality rate was quite high due to injuries and illnesses that the sophisticated cures and vaccinations of later years might have solved.
The earliest versions of mourning portraits were the least elaborate. Corpses were not cleaned up or styled. Often, a nice dress would merely be laid over a recently departed female who was dressed in much shabbier clothes. One article pointed out blood seeping from a nose or mouth was occasionally spotted on the photograph’s subject.
Memorial portraiture was not an insidious or scary practice at the time. Death was much more common and more readily accepted as a part of life. The photos were created out of love for the deceased. A memory captured on film of a dead loved one was better than no physical remembrance whatsoever.
Photographing the dead was easy for the photographer since the dead have the uncanny ability to stay completely still for the early cameras’ long exposure time. The article on Atlas Obscura about myths pointed out something interesting: post-mortem photographs are very collectible and can bring a fair amount of money on Etsy and Ebay and in antique shops. With their popularity also comes the myth of the corpse stand. Occasionally in these photos, you might spot what appears to be some type of stand or apparatus being used to pose the dead body, sometimes in somewhat life-like poses that would be impossible without some mechanical help. Making the deceased appear as alive as possible must be the goal, right? Well, yes, these posing stands did exist, but they were actually meant to help a live person hold a pose as still as possible for the longest period of time for the camera’s exposure time. The slightest twitch could result in blurriness.
There’s another phenomenon called “ghost mother,” where a ghostly appearance of a woman in the photograph of an infant was just a mother called over to calm a fussy child being photographed. Unintended trick photography, I guess.
Going back to the photo of the siblings… I studied it carefully to see if by any chance the little girl was still alive since she’s posed vertically — a hard task to do with a dead body. She looks pretty dead to me. However, I have a new appreciation for this seemingly macabre old tradition that actually was done out of love.