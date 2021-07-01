As I write this it’s a damp Friday night in Dublin and I just came in from shutting in the chickens and putting the bird feeders in the garage. The dogs followed me out and across our back field, deep in the woods, the crows are screaming. It’s a haunting sound. They do this every year, though. Just after their hatchlings have fledged. I’m imagining the adult birds are communicating with their spouses about the location of their just-learned-to fly offspring whereabouts as well as with the young ones themselves… guiding them, teaching them.
My four hens didn’t produce any eggs today, but I told them it was alright. They’ll be five years old in August and well past their prime egg laying days. Earlier this spring I was getting up to three a day as they felt the energy of the brightening sun and warmer temperatures. Now, though, they’re probably just where you’d expect them to be as far as productivity. In my mind, they don’t really owe me anything though. They’ve provided Joe and I with an over abundance of eggs for the past years. Enough to share with friends and work colleagues. My original flock of twelve is down to four now and they’re in their twilight years. Time passes and everything ages.
We don’t often think of aging in a positive manner but when it comes to gardening, aging is usually a definite plus. Gardens simply look better as they mature. My Dublin gardens, despite my never-ending dissatisfaction with the soil quality are maturing and certain plants and shrubs are really coming into their own now. At eleven years, this Dublin property is the longest I’ve ever stayed of the three homes I’ve owned. My first was seven years in Keene; the second, in Keene as well was ten and now Dublin for eleven plus. Just this week I was perusing my boulder garden… the closest to the house. Noting how desperately I needed to get in and weed and replace a few perennials, I saw a quiet yet resplendent display of ruby-colored blooms on the Sweetshrub, Aphrodite amongst the twining vetch and sour weeds.
I was pretty sure I’d written about Aphrodite (Calycanthus floridus “Aphrodite”) before, so I did a search and, indeed I had. Back in 2018, I had just planted this shiny-leaved little deciduous shrub with gorgeous tropical-looking blooms in my garden. At the time, I had just lost one of this same flock of chickens to a fox. This had left me with six and my Sweetshrub only produced two cup-shaped blooms. Each bloom looks like a wine-colored cage of petals around a yellow-tipped mid-bloom and an even darker center. Though just two blooms, I was thrilled. Well, three years later, Aphrodite is about four feet tall and wide and has more than a dozen of its striking blooms in their glory. If I had to second-guess myself, I’d wish that I’d planted it a little closer to the edge of the garden. Eventually it may reach six feet tall but right now, you have to look for this beauty. Even though her blooms are sizeable and exotic, they’re still quiet at the same time. She just keeps improving with age, though and for that I’m happy.
My instinct to improve a property and sell it for a profit is often the foil to the necessity of time and patience it takes to create gorgeous gardens. My home and garden is at a really comfortable state now and I’m at last proud of it. The trumpet vine climbing the chicken pen blooms reliably now. The wisteria I planted mid-driveway has bloomed for the last two years and is starting to climb the utility pole I’d like to hide. A couple old roses are just starting to come into their own after I re-positioned and fortified them. My serpentine-shaped hedge of little boxwoods is finally starting to really look like something, too. I actually got the hedge trimmer out last year and flat-topped a couple of them to begin the process of shaping a formal hedge.
With the real estate market as crazy as it is right now, Joe and I could probably make a decent profit on the Dublin house but where would we go? I’ve got my eye on an old farmhouse just down the road, but I doubt that the generations-owned property will ever go up for sale. We’d need to stay in the same relative area because of the equidistance between our two jobs. There aren’t any bargains to be found, though. I should probably be satisfied that we’ve found our forever home. There’s always a part of me, though, that just needs to seek out that next challenge. I’m pretty sure I’d miss the screaming of the crows, though.