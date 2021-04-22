The Chill Zone...

Air conditioning the home is no longer a luxury; in fact, nearly 75 percent of Americans homes now cool their homes this way.
Window-mounted units have historically been the most common air conditioning delivery system—and they have taken a backseat to central air-conditioning and now, even more sophisticated ductless mini-split air conditioning units.
Making the best choice for your home depends on your home’s existing configuration and size, plus personal considerations like aesthetics and the desire for individualized control.
Angel Jackson, of Jackson Heating Services in Marlborough,
said a determination on which type of system to install is fully dependent on the customer's requirements and the configuration of their home.
“It comes down to preference and what works best,” she said.
The installation of either central-air or ductless mini-split systems takes a day.
With this technology, each room in the house is assigned to a different "zone" so each room is always comfortable.
With this technology, each room in the house is assigned to a different “zone” so each room is always comfortable. Once you decide what temperature you’d like a specific zone to be, the system will maintain that temperature while using the least amount of energy needed. For additional energy savings, you have the option to not cool and heat unused rooms.
Outdoor units and indoor units are available in single-zone and multi-zone versions.
With single-zone equipment, one outdoor unit connects to one indoor unit—this option is ideal if you only need cooling and heating in a single space. With multi-zone equipment, one outdoor unit can connect up to eight indoor units. This option is perfect if you need cooling in multiple spaces with different functions, such as a nursery versus a kitchen or an office versus a conference room. Each zone is served by its own indoor unit.
With some indoor unit models made by Mitsubisihi Electric, the 3D sensor technology scans each room and can detect and eliminate cold or hot spots and can determine whether a room is occupied.
Both central and ductless air conditioners operate using the same basic science. Warm air is drawn in and then the heat in the air is released into the outside. Unlike a central cooling system, though, cool air is returned directly to each room in which you’ve installed an indoor unit. That eliminates the energy losses that occur when ducts are used, like in a central air-conditioning system.
Ductless air conditioners have some advantages over central air conditioning in their energy use. Among the distinct advantages of ductless systems are that there is no energy loss in the ductwork; and the ability to operate each indoor unit independently and the use of variable-speed fans allows for energy savings;
Central air conditioning systems function as a part of a home’s HVAC (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning) system. The vast majority of new homes are constructed with a central HVAC system, but there are a substantial number of older homes that are not so equipped. Homes that have an existing duct system that’s used for heating are excellent candidates for adding central air conditioning, although it’s possible (although more costly) to add central air to a home that is not so equipped.
If you’re currently getting by with single-room window-mount air conditioners, you’ll achieve much greater energy efficiency by switching to a central air conditioning system. When shopping for a central air conditioning system, look for high EER (Energy Efficiency Ratings) and SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratings). The higher the number, the more efficient the system.
It’s a good idea to have the ductwork thoroughly cleaned and inspected prior to the installation to ensure peak efficiency.
There are advantages and disadvantages to employing a central HVAC system to cool your home. Here are some of the key elements to consider.
As a general rule, installing a central air-conditioning system will usually be less expensive than outfitting the home with mini-split units, assuming the home already has ductwork installed.
The only evidence of a central air conditioning system in your home is the registers that deliver the cool air. Ductless systems require a wall- or ceiling-mounted unit in each room.
One con of a central air-conditioning system is that because of location and environmental factors, different parts of your home may need more or less cooling. That can result in some rooms being too cool or some too warm.
Also, cooled air must travel through the ducts in your home to reach each room. Duct losses can cause significant energy losses, particularly if the ducts are uninsulated.
Some points to consider whether to choose a ductless air conditioning system: As noted, ductless systems have two separate components — the indoor unit that is placed in the room, and the outdoor unit that one or more indoor units are connected to. You’ll need a space to locate this outdoor unit that is within about 50 feet of the indoor units. Also, each room that requires cooling will need space for the indoor unit. These are usually mounted on the wall, although there are options with some models for ceiling mounting.
Another disadvantage of ductless systems is the higher initial investment, about 30 percent more than a central air conditioning system. You’ll want to balance that against the generally lower cost of operation.
All air conditioning systems should have regular maintenance to ensure effective and efficient operation. With central air conditioning systems, one important task is regular cleaning and inspection of your ducts. If leaks develop in the ducts you’ll lose much of the cooling power of the system before it arrives in the rooms it should be cooling.
