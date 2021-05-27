The Changing Face of Keene’s Annual Art Walk

“The Only Constant in Life Is Change,” so said Greek philosopher Heraclitus.
That was true in 500 BC and it’s true today, especially for the annual Keene Art Walk event.
Launched in 1991, Keene’s Art Walk is our longest running community event. It has faced many changes over the years, always managing to successfully pivot and keep going. Maybe that’s because organizers dedicated to supporting local art, take their philosophy from a more current philosopher, Bob Dylan, who wrote, “The only thing I knew how to do was to keep on keepin’ on, like a bird that flew; tangled up in Blue.”
Clearly, nothing, not even a global pandemic, can keep the Art Walk from keepin’ on. So, here we are celebrating 30 years and ready to unveil another wonderful community Art Walk in Downtown Keene… with a few new dimensions.
Before we share the new, let’s reflect on the tried and true. A number of the traditional Art Walk elements remain consistent and essential. For example, where would we be without the generous merchants, business owners, property owners, and organizations who occupy storefronts in the downtown Keene area footprint and graciously allow participating artists to transform their storefronts into temporary art galleries. Without this contribution, there would be no venue.
Another component crucial to a successful Art Walk is the support that comes from sponsors. This year, the Art Walk event has received generous contributions from the following: Arts Alive!, C & S Wholesale Grocers, Hillside Village Keene, Keene Downtown Group, Keene Sentinel, Mascoma Bank, People’s United Bank, RE/MAX Town & Country, and Savings Bank of Walpole. All of these sponsors recognize the value in supporting local people and local art. Thanks also to the City of Keene for offering complimentary parking on Saturday, June 5 and Saturday, June 12. (Please be mindful of the 2-hour limit.)
Finally, it goes without saying, but let’s say it anyway, this event could not continue to flourish without the many artists who share their work. This year, the artwork will have more than 100 people on display. That’s more than any other year in the Art Walk history. Donated window space coupled with participating artists is a strong testament to the simple, clear purpose of the event and the way in which it’s been managed over the decades. Kudos to all.
Now on to the new! This year, Art Walk is introducing the concept of Artists Everywhere because art is everywhere. Everywhere we look, we see art. Whether it’s in architecture, landscape design, performing art, body art, art is all around us everywhere, every day. To honor this inclusive ideal, this year’s Art Walk will also feature displays and demonstrations that go beyond the traditional, including video, multi-media, floral, body art, and more. Please check the complete Schedule of Events for a complete list of presentations and locations.
The Artists Everywhere Button. To publicly acknowledge and thank the artists and merchants who have been an integral part of this year’s event, Art Walk committee member and local artist Katrina Rooney accepted the assignment of designing this special pin. If you see someone wearing the Artists Everywhere pin (pictured), please know that they have contributed to this year’s event in a meaningful way.
I Spy Artists Everywhere. Another added feature to this year’s Art Walk is the I Spy Artists Everywhere treasure hunt that is designed to encourage art lovers to venture down all side streets to see the high-quality displays on Washington St., Roxbury St., Emerald St., West St., and Gilbo Ave. If you visit all 5 sections on the Art Walk Map and note one artist name and their medium that you saw in each of the 5 sections, you will have a chance to win one of several gift certificates to a downtown store or restaurant! Details are on the Art Walk I Spy Entry Form that’s available for pick-up and return at Mon Amie, The Toadstool Bookshop, Prime Roast Coffee, Life is Sweet, and Brewbakers. The deadline for entry is June 12, 4 pm. The drawing is June 14.
Cross-Promotion. If this last year has taught us anything it’s that communities stay strong when they stay together. That is why the Art Walk is happy to cross-promote a number of other events that are happening in our community at the same time as the Art Walk. Here is a list of Other Happenings Around Town:
June 5
9 am-1 pm Keene Farmers Market - Gilbo Ave.
10 am-1 pm Kiwanis Kool Wheels - Keene Rec Center
10 am-2 pm Ghost Army Exhibit - Cheshire Historical Society
11 am-4 pm Artisan Market - Railroad Square
Noon-5 pm “A Taste of Keene” Food Festival - Central Square
June 6, 9, 12, 13
1 pm Walldogs Magical History Walking Tour - Cheshire Historical Society
June 12
9 am-1 pm Keene Farmers Market - Gilbo Ave
10 am-2 pm Ghost Army Exhibit - Cheshire Historical Society
10 am-8 pm Second Saturday in Downtown Keene
10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm & 7 pm NHDI - Redfern Arts Center, Keene State College
Keene Art Walk 2021
Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 13