It is estimated that 70% of all homes in the US have at least one pet. Around 40% are dogs, over 25% are cats, and less than 2% have what is classified as “small animals.” Bunnies, guinea pigs, ferrets, hamsters, rats and even mice are most common in the “smalls” category of pets. Many of the animals in this group have significantly shorter life expectancies than dogs and cats do, making their adoptions all that more important.

Most people assume that adopting one of these smaller animals will be less work, that they are good “starter pets” for children. This is not always the case and can end up leading to parents doing all of the work taking care of the animal and often times that leads to it being surrendered to a shelter.

