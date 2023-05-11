It is estimated that 70% of all homes in the US have at least one pet. Around 40% are dogs, over 25% are cats, and less than 2% have what is classified as “small animals.” Bunnies, guinea pigs, ferrets, hamsters, rats and even mice are most common in the “smalls” category of pets. Many of the animals in this group have significantly shorter life expectancies than dogs and cats do, making their adoptions all that more important.
Most people assume that adopting one of these smaller animals will be less work, that they are good “starter pets” for children. This is not always the case and can end up leading to parents doing all of the work taking care of the animal and often times that leads to it being surrendered to a shelter.
It is highly recommended to do some research before adopting any pet, but especially one of these smaller creatures. Here are a few generalizations to keep in mind. Mice and hamsters are fairly low maintenance, happiest left in their enclosures and typically live up to 3 years. They do not tend to be very cuddly but are fun to watch run around and play. They may be less needy than most pets, but their habitats do require frequent attention. Rats have a similar life expectancy but are surprisingly much more social creatures. They usually enjoy being held and love their playtime. So, where their habitats don’t require as much attention, they require more work than mice and hamsters because of the attention they crave. A guinea pig, on the other hand, may live twice as long as the previous three, but are much more work. They have very specific diet and exercise needs and can almost demand pets and cuddles.
As far as “smalls” go, rabbits are almost always available at MHS. In fact, we have not gone without at least one rabbit in the shelter for over 15 consecutive years! Rabbits may be adorably soft but can be more cautious than other furry friends when it comes to being held. They have been known to live 10 years or more and can have complicated dietary and grooming needs. Rabbits can be messy and are happiest with significant playtime. Most people do not know that rabbits are quite trainable. You can teach them everything from using a litter box to coming when called and even rabbit agility! Of course, it might not come as natural to Bugs as it does to Lassie, but bunny agility is a real thing.
Small animals are always in need of good homes. But just like cats and dogs, being adopted and returned can be a strain and cause them to lose trust in people. They may be small, but the need for loving homes is big. They are meant to be loving members of your family. So please, when considering a new family pet do some research, talk to shelter adoption counselors, and don’t overlook the smalls. They could just have a big impact on your heart.
