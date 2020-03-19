I’ve taken to wandering the night lately – one of the pleasures of having a puppy. Willow, my pup, and I walk at all hours, from twilight to midnight and into the shadowy early morning. Some nights we walk under the cover of stars and moonlight, and other nights the world is so dark my black dog disappears, and I wonder what exactly is on the end of my leash.
The night air is often still and silent, save for an occasional far-away hoot from a great horned owl. In the velvety darkness, any glimmer of light draws my attention, such as the green flash of fireflies or the fairy-like trail of foxfire fungus along an old stump. One night, I spotted the glow of two small eyes, like gold coins caught in the arc of my headlamp. I watched a weasel – a long small body and bold shimmering eyes – disappear down the crevice of a stonewall. Since then I’ve become obsessed with eyeshine.
Eyeshine is when animals’ eyes glow or flash back light when it is dark out. We mostly see this when we are driving at night and an animal darts in front of our car – its eyes caught for a moment in our headlights – before all we see is the night again. Most animals with eyeshine are nocturnal and have more rods in their eyes than cones. Rods are the sensory cells in the eye that detect and process light, as opposed to cone cells, that differentiate color. Rich in rods, nocturnal animals’ eyes, are designed to make the most of living in low light, but the lack of cones limits their ability to see color.
Owls, for example, have about a million rods per square millimeter compared to humans, who only have around 200,000. Owls, with their super-powered night vision can spy a mouse up to seven feet away in the dimmest of light (approximately 0.00000073 foot-candles). Author and Naturalist Mary Holland notes that this would be like a human being able to see a mouse a mile away using only candlelight.
But one thing owls don’t seem to have is bright eyeshine, according to Scott Hecker, director Bird Conservation for the International Conservation Fund of Canada. Instead, he describes their shine as “more subtle than mammals.” This is because although owls have many adaptations in their eye for night vision, they don’t have a tapetum lucidum. This specialized membrane is the key to eyeshine. The tapetum lucidum, meaning “tapestry of light” in Latin, is a reflective surface located directly behind the retina. When the small rays of light found in the night, such as starlight or moonlight, enter the eye, they bounce off the membrane, giving the eye a second chance to use the light. For animals that have this membrane, it is like having a built-in flashlight that lights a path from the inside out.
The tapetum lucidum, coupled with big eyes and lots of light-sensing rod cells, allow many nocturnal mammals to see well in dark or dim conditions. But eyeshine isn’t limited to mammals. Once, while at the edge of a pond listening to the midnight chorus of frogs, my flashlight caught the glimmering, emerald-green eyes of a huge bullfrog.
Eyeshine color varies by species, from the amber glow of a bobcat to the red glint of a black bear. The different colors are produced by the mineral content and the structure of the tapetum lucidum, as well as varying pigments in the retina. There does seem to be some overlap of colors, such as bobcat and raccoon having yellow/amber eyeshine.
Is it at all possible to identify an animal by eyeshine color alone? According to ecologist and long-time tracker Dr. Rick van de Poll, eyeshine is somewhat variable so that even within the same species, the color can look a bit different. Factors that influence individual eyeshine color, he said, include the age and individual chemistry of the animal, as well as seasonal variation and the angle and intensity of the light hitting the eye. But this doesn’t deter van de Poll from using eyeshine as a clue to identifying mammals.
“It’s part of the information,” he said. “But you have to also be paying attention to the animal’s behavior, the shape and placement of the eyes, and how the animal moves away from the light, or if it even moves away from the light at all.”
I only wish that my eyes would glow, a fierce sapphire blue in the darkest of night, but while humans have many interesting adaptations, good night vision is not one of them. Our abundance of cones and lack of rods mean we see more colors than most other animals, but we can’t see in the dark. And we don’t have a tapetum lucidum – when our eyes appear red in photographs, it’s a reflection of the camera’s flash off the red blood cells of the choroid, which is a vascular layer behind the retina.
As I head out into the night, my headlamp strapped on above my eyes, I catch Willow’s red glowing eyes looking up at me. Out in front of us is a field, and we watch a set of green-white eyes lift up and turn toward us. These eyes are high and wide. There is a stamp and a snort, and the eyes are gone – starlight on the move. My light catches the flash of a white tail as the deer disappears into the night.