“The Best Investment We Ever Made…”

That, my friends, is an actual statement partner, Joe, and I have voiced dozens of times when we talk about our garage. Full disclosure: I’d always wanted to write a piece about the easy process of having a garage built by LaValley Building Supply was and I’d wondered whether I could get them to buy an ad to go along with my story. Well, I wrote it and they bought the ad and the whole process was about as smooth as having our garage installed a few years ago.
When we bought our house in Dublin, it was a 1981 contemporary with lots of windows and tons of space. It was immediately apparent that a previous owner had turned the attached 2-car garage into a huge and quite lovely family room. That left the house without a garage, though, and given that Dublin is notorious for its annual snowfall, it didn’t take many winters before we decided to invest in one. Mortgage rates were quite low at the time and we decided to refinance the house at a much lower rate than when we bought it and we also added enough money to the loan amount to get the house a new roof (the original, 30 year old roof needed replacing) and have a garage built. I knew in my head that LaValley was well known for its garage packages so I gave them a call.
The sales guy came over one sunny afternoon and brought a loose-leaf binder which was his catalog. We sat on the back porch while I flipped through the photos and asked him questions. There was a base price of $25,000 for several of the models and I asked him what the homeowner actually gets for that $25,000. He said you got the entire garage built, with doors and windows, an electric garage door opener and even the concrete pad. I thought “Wow!”
To somewhat match the contemporary style of the house, I landed upon a model called “The Cord.” It had an asymmetrical roof, two overhead doors as well as a side entry door and two double hung windows. It even had a pull-down attic staircase and a significant amount of room for storage up there. Cool! I signed the contract and he put the garage on the schedule. Portions of the garage are built off-site and are brought in on a flatbed. The only two things I had to do before they came was get a permit from the town (blessedly easy in Dublin) and hire a company to come in and level and prep the site. LaValley required a certain amount of leveled gravel square footage for the concrete foundation to be poured on. I got a couple bids on that over the next few days and chose Mathewson Company. I’d worked with them before and their bid was the winner. Within a week, the site was prepared.
First the concrete slab guy came. In two days we had a nice, level and square pad for the garage. Shortly after that, the garage builders came and went to work. All of it happened so quickly, with such precision, you could tell these guys did one thing and one thing only for LaValley… build garages. And, they did it right. Within two weeks, the garage was done. We were thrilled with the outcome. We had an electrician install outlets and overhead lights as well as connect the garage door openers (I had pre-ran the main electrical line, 18” underground to save money.) Joe and I gave the garage a coat of paint and it suddenly looked like it had always been there. Every winter we count our blessings that we’re not having to go out and scrape ice and snow off the cars before going to work. If we had only one regret, it would be that we didn’t go for a 3-bay garage so our pickup could have also been under a roof. Oh well. Having to occasionally warm up and remove snow from the truck is usually the very thing that makes us say our new garage was “the best investment we ever made!”