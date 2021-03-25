The Beat Goes On

A pandemic didn’t stop area musicians from joining together in the power of song — in fact, it made their bond stronger.
The DubHub Song Circle, an informal group of singers, songwriters and their various instruments, has met in-person on the first Friday of the month since 2014. Last March, as COVID-19 reached our country’s borders, the circle didn’t disband as people went into lockdown. They moved the action online via Zoom — the March 2021 session happens this Friday at 7 p.m.
Usually about a dozen people gather, often bringing chord sheets for others to play along. The group, which consists of guitar, mandolin, bass and fiddle players, singers and other instrumentalists, plays a variety of folk, pop, blues and Americana.
Volkert Volkersz, a member of the Song Circle for the past five years, came from Washington state to live in Peterborough (his wife’s hometown) in 2016. He met Bruce Simpson, who formed the Song Circle and runs it today, in 2014 while on vacation in Peterborough. At that time, Simpson was starting the group.
“I saw a sign that read ‘open mic’ at the community center and I had my travel guitar with me,” Volkersz said. “Bruce and I took turns playing.”
Volkersz, now the community center’s activities coordinator, decided to create a separate group of performing musicians called Open Stage — both groups convened at the community center. Simpson then changed the name of his event from Open Mic to Song Circle.
Since the pandemic, both groups have joined together and present music via Zoom every fourth Friday, but they continue to each have a distinct focus.
“The song circle is more informal; we mostly do familiar songs and anyone is welcome to play along,” Volkersz said. “The open stage is performers and is slightly more professional.”
When both groups can resume meeting in-person, the hope is for the Open Stage events to be held outdoors on Sunday afternoons, while the Song Circle will continue to meet on Fridays at the community center.
Volkersz spent a year developing the Open Stage and networking with musicians who might perform.
“We’ve had some well-known recording artists come to the open stage,” he said, although most come from the immediate area.
Some notable performers include a Nashua, N.H.-based bluegrass artist, a gospel performer, Celtic music singer and a nationally recognized storyteller. Spoken word artists and poets are also part of the Open Stage group.
“We’re open to anything performance-oriented,” Volkersz said.
Another crucial part of the group are the listeners. Sometimes as many as 30 people would turn up for the Open Stage events; about a dozen listen in and/or sing along on the Song Circle on Zoom every month (they also come to listen in-person).
Since the blending of the two groups online, Volkersz has noticed the trend skewing toward a lot of folk and pop music from the 1960s through the 1980s — he said this reflects the age demographic.
For many participating musicians, including Volkersz (also a singer/songwriter), the Song Circle and Open Stage are the perfect platform.
“We get to try out new material,” he said.
For the most current information about Song Circle and Open Stage as well as the Zoom link to this Friday’s session, visit DubHub Music Events on Facebook. Admission is always free, and donations to the Dublin Community Center are always encouraged.