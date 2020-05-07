The Beat Goes On

Two local teachers had adapted to having online audiences at the start of the pandemic, so the next logical step was to perform together.
Julio DelSesto, a professor of journalism, and Paul Kohler, a special education teacher, are also known as Life on Venus. The pair has created recordings from a safe social distance at their respective homes (DelSesto in Winchester and Kohler in Keene) and has been posting them on the Facebook page, Show Us Your Talent! The page, a private group, was created by local realtor and musician Joshua Greenwald last month as an outlet for sharing creative talents – whether they be musical, artistic or otherwise.
The pair aren’t strangers, having played in a band, Version Six, together for the past decade.
DelSesto, who accompanies Kohler’s vocals on guitar, played in high school bands until he attended college and later started a family. Two of his colleagues heard he played guitar years before and invited him to jam with them… that jam turned into Version Six.
Although it sounds that way, Kohler doesn’t have any formal vocal training. He earned his chops in a power-pop band called Naomi Star, based in New Haven, Conn. The trio, which consisted of two of his cousins, recorded three albums.
“We tried to make it big,” Kohler said. “I was traveling for Sunday rehearsals to New Haven while living in Keene.” He added that proved to be too difficult to sustain, and he joined Version Six after a year of not performing.
In 2012, DelSesto and Kohler formed their duo, the name a tongue-in-cheek nod to DelSesto’s life with his wife, daughters and female pets.
“I was outnumbered,” he said of the time before his son was born.
Prior to that, they ended up creating a set list of nearly 40 songs, including covers and originals.
“We weren’t sure where Version Six was going,” DelSesto said. “I knew Paul and I worked well together, and we did on and off for a while. The idea was to bring these songs everybody knows and strip them down and make them our own, recognizing those songs for what made them special.”
He went on to describe Kohler’s voice as a “combo of John Denver and Jason Mraz.”
“He can sing anything,” DelSesto said. “We pick out the songs that give you the chills, keeping what made them special to begin with.”
The pair also gravitate toward songs they can recreate live, which they did for a while – they had a regular gig at Nicola’s Trattoria in Keene last spring and summer.
“When we play live it sounds like our recordings,” DelSesto said.
To capture that live sound from a safe distance, they both use video conferencing software and apps like Zoom to each make their own recordings – DelSesto records a video of him playing a song and sends it to Kohler, who uses a recording software to add his vocals – both use special microphones. He sends the finished video with music and vocals back to DelSesto, who synchronizes the two video recordings.
“It’s good because Julio is as much a perfectionist about his guitar playing as I am about my vocals,” Kohler said.
The pair has been recording and posting on the Show Us Your Talent! Facebook page whenever they can find time, and they hope to do so more regularly in the coming weeks.
“We love seeing people’s responses. They’ve been really positive,” Kohler said. “It’s making people happy.”
As far as their source material, they have varied musical tastes that sometimes intersect. DelSesto is influenced by ‘90s alternative bands including Pearl Jam and Incubus, while Kohler prefers singer/songwriters like Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Billy Joel and John Denver.
“Whether we like the style of music we recognize what makes it good and we appreciate that,” DelSesto said. “We like different bands and eras of music, but we find what ties it together. That’s what we try to bring to Life on Venus.”
“We know what works,” Kohler added. The pair’s first Facebook video track was Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.” Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now” and Tom Petty’s “The Waiting is the Hardest Part” followed, along with others that seem to fit a theme.
According to Kohler, “they’re all about hope.”