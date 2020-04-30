The Basic Man's Food Adventure

Early in our marriage, my wife and I kept our groceries to a minimum. It was just the two of us with an infant baby. She stayed home to care for our son, and I worked to support the family, so there was no extra money to be frivolous. We would buy groceries that would make meals without leftovers. We would have a lot of pasta dishes, which was just fine with me. On occasion, we would buy chicken or steak. The protein would be small, so we would share it and fill up with the side dishes. On the night it was chicken, we had a small roasting chicken. It was about a pound to pound and a half chicken. It was golden roasted with stuffing, potatoes and vegetables. We were just about to sit down to a nice quiet dinner when there was a knock on the door. Diane answered it. She sounded excited about the visitor. It was her father. He loved to stop by to see his grandson and daughter. We asked him to join us for dinner and we moved into the kitchen.
Her father, looking at the chicken said, “That’s a small damn chicken!” Italian family dinners are usually large portioned so there definitely wouldn’t be enough for all of us. We ended up putting the food away and going out for dinner.
One of my favorite chicken recipes is from Tyler Florence. He calls it Crispy Chicken Under a Brick. Basically, it is a three-pound chicken that has its backbone removed and is split. It is then marinated for an hour. Wrap two bricks with aluminum foil. Remove the chicken from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Place the chicken halves in a preheated oven-safe skillet and set the bricks on top of the chicken halves. Cook for 10 minutes, then put the skillet into a preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with a couple of your favorite side dishes. I think potatoes and asparagus go great with this dish. Sometimes I’ll substitute corn on the cob for the potatoes. Find the full recipe at https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/crispy-chicken-under-a-brick-recipe-1938674.
