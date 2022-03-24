On a late February day, I took a very short hike to a mill site with a strong sense of history.
Located in Nelson, the Bailey Brook mill site is an example of how water-powered mills played an important part in New England Colonial History. Sawmills were the first mills the settlers built. Grist, woolen and paper mills came later.
A 10-minute walk leads to the Stephen Osborn homestead and mill site on Bailey Brook.
From the parking lot, my good friend, Curtis Carroll, and I started on the yellow-blazed Bailey Brook Trail, a woods road that leads through a mixed forest of ash, maple, oak, birch, beech and black cherry.
The wooded hills in the distance made for a pleasant backdrop.
Soon we passed a sign for the Kulish Ledges Trail on the right. On our return to the parking lot, we would briefly explore this trail.
Minutes later we arrived at the site of the “Osborn Homestead 1800.” Here we saw a rather small L-shaped cellar hole. Stephen Osborn was born in 1771 and married Rachael Baker of Marlborough, Massachusetts, in 1792. They moved to Packersville (what Nelson was called in those days) with a family of four children in 1799. Looking at the foundation, it always amazes me how that many people can live at such a small site.
On the ground were several bricks. “That indicates a chimney. And they probably had a root cellar,” said Curtis. The town built a road to the Osborn house in 1815. His sawmill was probably built at the same time.
After exploring a nearby foundation that probably indicated a barn, we walked slightly downhill to the mill site built at the top of a waterfall on Bailey Brook. As we gingerly walked along the banks of the brook, the surge of the white water was impressive.
The Stephen Osborne mill on Bailey Brook produced lumber for building homes and tool handles for scythes, rakes and hoes.
A persistent fog of obscurity hangs over old stone foundation sites for me.
Curtis is much better at looking into the past and deciphering what rock formations and stonework represented. Sort of like piecing together a puzzle of the past.
There was a partially destroyed dam across the brook at the top of the waterfalls.
“This was where a sluice once carried water to a waterwheel. The wheel was mounted between these stone piers,” said Curtis.
During the dry season water to run the mill was stored behind a stone dam several hundred yards upstream.
I imagined a building containing the saws.
After examining more of the stonework, we followed the trail downhill to the bottom of the falls.
The plumes of churning white water flowing and tumbling over the rocks sheathed in ice was an amazing sight.
We continued our exploration, walking back uphill to a “Bailey Brook Trail” sign.
A yellow-blazed forested path led to Bailey Brook. After several minutes of paralleling the brook, the trail turned right and continued uphill on a path lined to either side by distinct stone walls. We stopped to examine an old well then returned to the homestead site.
After a final reflection at the home site, we headed back to the car. But first we turned left at the Kulish Ledges trail marker to briefly explore that route.
The yellow-blazed trail crossed Bailey Brook on a wooden bridge then moved past a beaver dam. Underneath this beaver dam lies the old stone dam used to hold back water which was supplied to the mill several hundred yards downstream during dry times. We continued over a wetland on a plank bridge. Soon we came to a stone wall and sign that read: Kulish Ledge Trail. Osgood Summit 1.7 miles.
Not having the proper footgear, we decided to save the uphill climb to the ledges for another day.
From the parking lot, we drove back on Old Stoddard Road to explore Nelson a bit.
Nelson was named for the British naval hero Admiral Horatio Nelson. The town has a beautiful common, an old brick schoolhouse, and a town hall reconstructed from an old meeting house built in 1787. There’s also the Olivia Rodman Memorial Library named for a nationally-known botanist, and a Greek-and-Gothic revival Congregational church with a two-stage bell tower.
After checking out the handsome buildings, we headed up Leadmine Road for 0.3 mile to the Nelson Cemetery, which sits on a hilltop with a beautiful view of the surrounding hills. There were some interesting old gravestones dating back to the 1700s, and an impressive field stone and granite monument dedicated to the soldiers of American Revolution. There was also a plaque in a boulder which read: “This boulder marks the site of Packersfield Village. On this hilltop were the first meeting house, the first schoolhouse, the old training field, the first burial place. First settlements 1767. Packersfield 1774-1814.
To get to the Bailey Brook Trail, from Keene drive on Route 9 to the Harrisville/Nelson exit. At the end of the exit turn right. Continue for 0.3 mile to Nelson Road (left). Continue on Nelson Road for 2 miles to Nelson. From Nelson take Old Stoddard Road (dirt) for 2.9 miles to the parking lot (right). There is a yellow and black “bug” sign nailed to a tree at the parking lot, and two mailboxes. On our visit there were no trail maps in the boxes. Dogs are allowed but must be on leashes.