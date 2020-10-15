The art of bonsai can be multifaceted. It’s more than just an ornamental tree or shrub grown in a shallow pot and artificially prevented from reaching its normal size. It can also be rife with artistry, and it provides the opportunity for contemplation and relaxation.
“[Bonsai] has good health benefits, having greens inside the house,” said Myrla Bryant, an expert in the art of bonsai who, alongside her husband, owns and operates DBMB Bonsai and Saikei in Keene. At their studio and modified Japanese garden, she teaches classes and also sells her own work. “It can be therapeutic — a relaxing hobby,” she added, “and a very nice decoration.”
There are quite a number of tree species suitable for bonsai — as the tree/plant is groomed and kept small, the type doesn’t totally matter. Choosing the right tree or plant simply depends on where the plant will be housed/displayed as well as what appearance the gardener is hoping to create.
“Look for the trunk configuration. The trunk is bonsai’s soul,” Bryant said. “There are many types … as many as the kind of trees you can see around New Hampshire, even trees from non-temperate countries.”
Deciduous trees are common for bonsai. This group includes red maple, different oaks, mini rose plants, birch and even crabapple trees — all can be found throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. They make for a colorful option, as their leaves change and shed in the fall (or dry seasons). These are best for outdoor display, although, according to bonsaitreegardener.net, in winter they should be brought inside. As long as these plants receive ample sunlight and are watered regularly, they should thrive.
Broadleaf evergreens, such as boxwood, are popular among bonsai landscapers. With twisted trunks and branches topped with greenish-yellow flowers, boxwood can be particularly unique. According to Bonsai Empire (bonsaiempire.com), an online community of bonsai experts and enthusiasts, boxwoods are very robust and can grow basically anywhere, in any soil — even on barren ground — in full sun or shade. They are able to tolerate constant trimming and can bud from old wood.
Other broadleaf evergreens used for bonsai include fig trees, olive trees, jade plants and gardenia.
Certain types of conifers, which are widespread throughout New England, can be good for bonsai as well. Among them are pines; Bonsai Empire cites them as among the overall most popular and typical bonsai trees. Pines grow in different shapes in nature “and can therefore be shaped in almost every known bonsai style.”
Cedar trees are also ideal for bonsai, as they develop characteristic broad and elegant shapes as they age.
It’s crucial to select a tree species that fits the environment in which it will live. Will they be indoors or outside? Will the plant be in an area with ample sunlight or perhaps in colder temperatures? How much time and effort do you plan to spend on bonsai maintenance?
Upon choosing a tree, there are some tools and supplies the bonsai artist will need. These include shallow planters and trays, standard shears and pruners, as well as scissors and wires made specifically for the art of bonsai.
“As [the bonsai artist] progresses in the culturing of their tree,” Bryant said, “they will need a bonsai concave cutter, bonsai broom and bonsai long-handled tweezers.”
These supplies can be found online via sites like Bonsai Outlet (bonsaioutlet.com/bonsai-tools) and Amazon. The standard tools (shears and pruners) can be found at hardware and gardening stores. DBMB Bonsai offers a selection of bonsai trees as well as custom-designed hardwood trays and stands. In addition to what’s featured on the company’s website, there are products available in their Keene studio.
For those looking for a lower-maintenance start, ready-made bonsai trees are available, as are starter kits.
For more information about the art of bonsai, necessary supplies, advice and tips, visit DBMB Bonsai and Saikei at newhampshirebonsai.com, email inlabryant07@gmail.com, or call (603) 787-3594 to make an appointment to visit their studio, located at 484 Marlboro St., Keene.