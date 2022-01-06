The Appeal of Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

As many of you can probably relate, for months now I’ve been spending a lot more time at home, staring forlornly at the furniture, the décor, the walls. It all looks blah and feels tiresome. Nothing opens the eyes more to flaws than endless overanalyzing.
The entire interior of my house is painted in one neutral cream-color. It was brand-new when I moved in almost 10 years ago and I haven’t picked up a brush to paint since then. Strange, because in my last house I had painted every room in a variety of colors.
Recently, though, I began to feel the itch when I saw a few online videos for peel-and-stick wallpaper. With its gorgeous patterns and pops of color, I started dreaming of the possibilities for my own walls.
I’ll just start with one small accent wall, I convinced myself. It will be easy and fun and it can be removed if I end up hating it. Why not? I was hungry for change.
And so, I took the plunge the week after Christmas. The holiday distractions were behind me and a long winter stretched ahead. Although there were umpteen more design options online, I didn’t want to deal with a supply chain delay and chose to shop only in-store.
Of course, before I hit the stores on the hunt, I needed to measure my wall and figure out the amount of wallpaper I needed. My bathroom wall was small, only 7.5-by-3.5 feet, so my hope was to get away with only one roll of paper.
After checking at a few places, I went with a textured surface called “Grassweave” in variations of grey. I felt like the textured pattern would be forgiving of any underlying wall imperfections and could be easily matched up across the wall. Most importantly, it came in a large enough amount per roll that I could cover my wall with one package.
Once back home and ready to start, I prepped my wall, removing the art and a towel rod. I sanded the screw holes flat and washed the wall. Then we were off to the races.
Remember that old adage, “Measure twice, cut once?” Do it. It turns out one of my initial measurement conversions from inches to feet was wrong and I cut my first piece of wallpaper a foot longer than my wall.
Annoying, but easier to subtract a foot than to add a foot if it had been cut too short. That was mistake number one.
Mistake number two? I incorrectly assumed that my wall was straight. It was not. Because I had chosen a small enough wall that I would only need two lengths of wallpaper, I started at the outside corner of the wall, planning to end at the inside corner. That plan was soon foiled by a crooked corner.
After sticking, and removing, and re-sticking, and re-removing the entire piece of wallpaper no fewer than four times, growing increasingly more frustrated, I decided that the easiest course of action was going to be to overlap the crooked corner and wrap the wallpaper around it. That worked. Luckily, the product truly is easily removable.
Pressing out the bubbles was thankfully not much of an issue for me. They sell a tool for smoothing the wallpaper as you go, but being on a budget I just used the metal edge of a wooden ruler, which worked well enough.
The instructions also warned about the danger of paper cuts while removing the backing paper, and even though I was careful, I got a few. Ouch.
The second length of wallpaper went up much more quickly because I lined it up to the interior corner of the wall and could overlap the first piece of wallpaper. It was more of an overlap than I had wanted and it created a visible layering if you look closely, but at that point, two hours into my tiny wall project, I did not care.
The pattern was not as easily matched up as I had mistakenly believed it would be, but it really didn’t matter. The average person seeing the wall most likely wouldn’t notice or give it a second thought. Or would they? Again, I had lost the desire for perfection by then.
Because I had overlapped the corner, I then needed to wallpaper a second wall that was only about 3 inches wide and leads into my shower stall. Luckily, I had enough wallpaper left over to do that section as well.
All in all, I’m pleased with the look and the bathroom transformation. For those in a DIY mood, it’s an affordable project that can quickly redecorate a space. Because I had a store coupon, the package of wallpaper ended up costing $25, which is less than a gallon of paint, but it also covers much less wall.
But was it incredibly easy? Not so much. There’s definitely a learning curve and it helps to have a second set of hands to occasionally jump in and assist. I roped my son in to help me a few times.
I definitely made mistakes and had to problem-solve some issues, but if I ever try peel-and-stick wallpaper again, I’m sure that it will take much less time and cause much less frustration. Who knew walls were crooked?