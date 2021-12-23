As dusk began to gather among the tops of the hemlock and spruce tunneling overhead, I shouldered my daypack and began the trek down the mountain with my ten-year-old son, Matt, close behind. We were
still basking in the afterglow of the bird’s-eye view of blue hills rolling toward the horizon when I noticed the absence of a trail marker. At first I thought nothing of it. But after several minutes failed to produce an orange blaze, a dull sense of panic began to nudge my consciousness.
To complicate matters I was unprepared. In my haste to go hiking I forgot to bring the basics: compass and map. When several minutes more of pushing forward failed to show a trail sign, I decided to review our options. First, we sat down. The impending darkness was not our enemy. Our enemy was our own panic.
Gathering my wits, I marked a tree with ribbon as “home base.” Matt and I would backtrack in a straight line in hopes of locating the last trail sign. The twilight was quickly transforming the forest’s appearance into a sylvan house of mirrors. Suddenly, the glint of orange caught the corner of my eye. Seconds later we were bounding down the trail like schoolboys out for the summer vacation.
It has been decades since that unsettling day on the trail. Today I still find time to hike with Matt, and my grandkids, but one thing is certain: map, compass and a healthy dose of common sense are things you will find in my backpack.
Hiking can be a rewarding experience that lasts a lifetime. The following are some tried and true suggestions to make hiking with youngsters safe and entertaining.
Always respect the weather. Conditions can change at a moment’s notice. If the trip turns out to be more difficult than anticipated, turn around.
Bring your baby. Select a specially designed child carrier that has good head and neck support, secure safety straps, a storage compartment, and feels comfortable on your back. Carry infants less than four months old in a front carrier because their weak neck muscles cannot support their heads in a backpack carrier.
Children ages four to six can walk one or two miles. A general rule of thumb: children under five, walking on their own, should be on the trail an hour or less. Although some five-year olds would put a mountain goat to shame. Stamina doesn’t kick in until they are seven or eight.
Dally. Nature cannot be rushed. After spending time outdoors, you develop a familiarity with the rhythms of the natural world. Go out to nature and be present with all five senses. Listen to the natural sounds such as a crow’s caw or chipmunk’s twitter. Smell the spicy scent of balsam fir. Watch the flash of a firefly. Feel the rumble of thunder. Taste a fat blueberry picked straight from the bush.
E is for the environment. Set good examples. Don’t strip birch tree bark or stomp on delicate flowers. Pick up any trash.
Finding time to get back to nature reminds us that we all need to reconnect to the natural world. Let your children lead here. Curious by nature, kids will always want to stop and explore.
G is for games. Give kids something to do by playing games on the trail. Engage them in a scavenger hunt. Suggest things to look for: deer tracks, acorns, bird’s nests, leaves, cones. A witch’s broom is an abnormal brush-like growth of weak, closely clustered branches caused by a fungus at the top of a white pine or spruce tree. They look like the twig brooms of colonial times. Try to spot one!
Hiking improves mood and mental health. The rewards of fresh air and spending time outdoors are well documented: building confidence, prompting focus, enhancing sleep, improving creativity and imagination, and increasing energy.
I is for insect repellent. Chances are you will encounter ticks if you spend time outdoors. The presence of ticks should not scare you from going out but prompt you to be cautious. Use effective repellents appropriately. At the end of the day, check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks.
J is for journal. Keep a nature journal. Illustrate the notebook with sketches of plant characteristics such as the arrangement of flowers and the number and shapes of leaves. First handwritten observation will help children build on their experience better than trying to keep what they see in their heads.
Kids have short attention spans. Set small goals that are realistic. You might want to reach a mountain top, but your kids may want to spend time crossing a small stream back and forth several times or floating twigs.
Leave behind the cell phones. Take a break from electronics. According to one study, the average American child spends seven minutes a day playing outside and more than seven hours a day in front of a screen. Yikes!
M is for Mount Monadnock. The most popular and direct trails are the White Dot and White Cross trails. But choose a smaller hike for young children. Check out the one-mile (Gilson) Pond Loop Trail, and one-half mile Ravine Trail. Both trails can be accessed at the Gilson Pond Parking area. It is just down the road from the park headquarters at 585 Dublin Road, Jaffrey.
N is for nature bracelet. Wrap a strip of masking tape, stick-side out around you children’s wrists. As you explore the woods, stick on things that they find.
O is for owl. Ask kids if they can figure out where an owl lives. Imagine what tree you would like best if you were a squirrel.
Participate in the sound and motion of life. Splash, jump into a pile of leaves, explore a boulder cave together. You don’t have to be an expert on nature; rather just be a partner with your child and experience the simple wonders of the natural world together.
Q is for “Quercus alba.” That is the Latin name for white oak. The leaves of white oaks are mainly lobed with rounded tips while red oaks leaves have a bristle tip.
Regardless of what you encounter, stay positive, humorous and understanding. It is up to you to choose where and how far to go.
S is for safety. Discourage children from running on trails. Exposed tree roots, bare rocks, slippery ledge and logs may slip or shift under their weight, testing and perhaps straining an ankle or knee.
T is for touch and poke. In order to see nature, it is necessary to touch, poke, and pry. The woods are filled with hidden treasures. Roll logs over, and flip rocks and fallen limbs to explore them. Use a magnifying lens to investigate what is inside, under or on top of a log.
Understand the basics of a map and compass. Depending on a GPS (Global Positioning System) or cellular phone is not a substitute for being prepared before you set out. Never put faith in something that runs on batteries. Batteries die and chips fail. Rely on a map, compass and common sense.
V is for vernal pool. Vernal pools are small woodland ponds that serve as breeding sites for wood frogs and salamanders in the spring. Another spring visitor is the peeper whose high-pitched, short call-in chorus, sounds like the ringing of sleigh bells.
W is for water. Bring plenty of it. Two quarts per person for longer hikes. Drink before becoming thirsty.
X is for xylem, the supporting and water conducing tissue of trees. Learning about trees is a great way to start a nature study. Most trees have distinctive features that are easily seen. It may be bark, leaves, flowers or fruit.
Y is for you. You have only a matter of years that you will cast a shadow in the sun. Take time to walk in the woods and share activities with family and friends. Let hiking enrich your time together.
Zero in on your family. How can you possibly take time from your busy lives to walk in the woods or share activities with your family? How can you not? You may find that high rocky summits with distant views will open up your child’s eyes to a lifetime of hiking pleasure. And yours.