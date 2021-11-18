Thanksgiving can be intimidating. A 20-pound turkey is enough to scare the pants off of even the most experienced cooks. Confession time: The first time I cooked a turkey all on my own, I mistakenly placed it in the roasting rack upside-down!
Luckily, I’ve discovered over my many years of being a single mother that the intoxicating aromas and flavors of Thanksgiving can be recreated without roasting, basting, and carving the ceremonial bird.
If a less-excessive and less-expensive Thanksgiving meal is in the cards for you this year, try this amazing recipe I’m legitimately in love with for turkey and stuffing meatballs.
These turkey meatballs come out moist and delicious enough to put anyone in a holiday state of mind. I added about a teaspoon of Bell’s Seasoning and several tablespoons of chopped celery leaves to the recipe to ramp up the homemade stuffing flavors from my childhood.
The original recipe called for browning the meatballs in a cast-iron skillet after 20 minutes of baking, but I found that drizzling butter over the balls and putting them back into the oven for 5 minutes or so was equally effective and saved time, as well as another dirty dish.
Give the browning method a try if you feel so inclined. The meatballs had a lovely crunchy crust on the bottom even without the stovetop browning. I adjusted the cooking time to 30 minutes to account for not browning, but remember that the exact cooking time will depend on the size of your meatballs and getting them cooked all the way through.
I served my meatballs over a bed of garlicy smashed red potatoes with a topping of homemade cranberry sauce and a side of baked butternut squash. We always make smashed potatoes versus peeling them to save time and because we like the texture of the potato skin more than whipped potatoes. I baked the butternut squash on the same pan as the meatballs but for about twice the time.
I threw together the tart and tangy cranberry sauce super-quick with just a half-bag of cranberries that I had in the freezer, two juiced and chopped mandarin oranges, about a tablespoon of sugar (or to taste), and about a half-cup of water. Just let that all simmer along on the stovetop while the meatballs are cooking. So good and so simple!
Trust me also when I tell you that these meatballs are amazing straight out of the oven, cold from the fridge the next day, or reheated for Thanksgiving leftovers. I bet they would make an especially drool-worthy open-faced sandwich on a piece of toast with gravy. My son thought they were one of the best dishes I had ever cooked – and that’s saying something!
If you’re looking for a smaller version of pumpkin pie, I found one of those online, too, at dessertfortwo.com/mini-pumpkin-pies and I can’t wait to try it this year. Because what’s Thanksgiving without a slice of pie?
Happy Thanksgiving!'
Turkey and Stuffing Meatballs
Adapted from budgetbytes.com
Ingredients:
1 6 oz. box stuffing mix
1 cup hot water
16 oz. ground turkey
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tbsp. butter, melted
Optional: Bell’s Seasoning to taste and 3-4 tbsp. chopped celery leaves
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Place dry stuffing mix in a large bowl, add 1 cup hot water, and stir until water is absorbed. Let sit for 5 minutes to soften. Add ground turkey and beaten egg to stuffing mix. Add Bells Seasoning and chopped celery leaves if desired. Combine ingredients by hand until evenly mixed. Form mixture into meatballs, about 14 balls, and place on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 30 minutes, or until cooked through, in preheated oven. Drizzle with melted butter and bake 5 additional minutes. Serve over mashed potatoes with gravy or cranberry sauce.