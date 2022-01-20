Terri Trespicio, Motivational Speaker at NOVA Arts 1/29/22

It’s advice we’ve all heard: “Follow your passion.”
But author Terri Trespicio says it’s just not that helpful when you’re trying to navigate life.
“My issue is with this idea that is put out there again and again, and hammered into us since we’re young, that there is one passion per person and that you need to find it, to hunt it down like an Easter egg — and if you don’t find it, then you’re gonna live the wrong life,” she said.
Rather than a single, elusive thing we have to discover, Trespicio said, “Passion is the energy and attention we bring to what’s in front of us.”
Recognizing that is key to living intentionally, Trespicio — a writer, speaker and brand consultant who lives in Manhattan — argues in her new book, “Unfollow your Passion: How to Create a Life That Matters to You.”
Trespicio will be speaking about that and other takeaways from her book in Keene on Saturday, January 29, during a launch event at Brewbakers/Nova Arts.
Trespicio, who has an MFA in creative writing, didn’t set out to create a “self-development” book. She said she pitched it as a collection of essays, “but they said, ‘Guess what will sell?’ ” Still, she realized she could “do it in the way that I want to, that feels real.”
The result is a mix of memoir, social science, advice and humor that challenges many of the cliches we’re taught to absorb (sometimes through other self-help titles). Her website describes it as “self help for people who don’t follow advice.”
The book can be poignant, such as when Trespicio describes the impact of her late uncle, Bob, a Catholic priest whose independence became an inspiration for her own, quite different life. And it’s often funny. (“I will not let you so much as once double-text your purpose and then cry when it won’t text you back,” she writes. “We’re not doing that.”)
Along the way, she takes aim at pieces of conventional wisdom that, she argues, aren’t actually that wise. Getting out of your “comfort zone,” for instance.
“You know when you’re no longer in your comfort zone because you feel: restless, stuck, bored, tired, uninspired,” she writes.
The goal shouldn’t be seeking discomfort for the sake of it, she argues, but rather expanding our comfort zones to become comfortable with more. Trespicio, for instance, started doing standup, which she said helped make her a better public speaker.
“I think of the comfort zone not as cold storage where you put your dreams on ice and go back to binging Schitt’s Creek (again),” she writes. “The comfort zone is a greenhouse: Warm, sunny, protected from the elements — where living things thrive.”
The book’s overarching theme is how to be, as Trespicio puts it, a “sovereign person.”
That means “to own your decisions and to be the ruler of your own domain, to the extent that you can,” she said. “Meaning someone who is not sovereign blames circumstance, blames other people, says, ‘I didn’t have this chance.’ … Sovereign says, ‘Hey, I did what I did and now I’m doing this, and I am moving with some kind of intentionality.’ ”
She notes that this can be gendered in our society. While men are often told from early on that they’re meant to run things — households, companies — women often receive a different message.
“This really is a message to women specifically, because they have been taught by their culture, we have, that they owe themselves to other people,” Trespicio said. “They must create family, they must create a nice home, they must do this for the people and if you’re a good person you’ll do this.”
Being “sovereign” doesn’t mean to abandon those ties if you have them or want them, she said. “But it is to say, ‘I’m going to take ownership of this rather than blame other people, rather than assume I’m just winging through the universe with no ability to exact decisions on my own.’ ”
And that it’s OK to decide, as she did, that those things just aren’t for you.
“I did choose my very specific life that does not include a home with people in it, with children,” she said. “Like, I chose that. And there are a lot of people who would like that life, but are being told that they owe themselves to others.”
Trespicio opens the book with her 20-something self-struggling to figure out what she is “supposed” to do. Now, looking back, she says she would have told her younger self that no one really knows what they’re doing — “they’re figuring out as they go.”
After being laid off as a magazine editor in her 30s, Trespicio said, she went into business for herself and that lesson sunk in.
“I made stuff up, and realized, you can make it up,” she said. “I didn’t go, ‘Oh I’m going to open this kind of business.’ I kind of just was like, ‘Who needs what in this particular range of skills which I have?’ ”
Trespicio said she’s excited for the upcoming Keene event. The goal of it, and the book, “is to give people a new sort of viewfinder in which to view their own lives.”
The writing workshop is a key component, she said — and non-writers shouldn’t be intimidated by it. The session will follow a technique known as “Gateless Writing,” in which participants get a prompt, write for half an hour or so, read their work aloud (if they like) and hear others respond.
But the feedback is not critique — rather, participants stick to saying what they loved about the work. In other words, Trespicio said, it’s a bit like a “created comfort zone. … It’s engineered not to trigger anxiety and doubt.”
Whether you write regularly or not, she said it can be an important tool for “clarifying thinking.”
“We built it into the program, because none of what I say really matters if it’s not metabolized and made real by a reader, by a person,” she said.
Trespicio is scheduled to appear at Brewbakers/Nova Arts at 7:30 p.m. on January 29. More info about the event can be found at https://www.novaarts.org/events/unfollowyourpassion. Tickets include a free copy of “Unfollow Your Passion.” Trespicio is also running a live weekly book club about “Unfollow Your Passion.”