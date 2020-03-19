Terrarium-Building Promotes Creativity, Serenity

Dig into some zen and let the stresses of the world fall away with the creation of an indoor terrarium. According to Mary Potter O’Neill, part of the experience can also be in learning something new.
Although it has been postponed for now in the wake of coronavirus health precautions, a workshop series to be held at Stonewall Farm in Keene, will focus on terrarium building, with instruction and guidance from Potter O’Neill, owner of Billies & Tilli, a floral and plant design studio located at the base of Mount Monadnock.
“The purpose of offering this program is to be … sharing my knowledge and skills with others,” she said. “I love to have people share a hands-on experience which could lead to further personal education, a new hobby or a new shift in someone’s career.”
A great at-home activity during the region’s current health precaution measures, terrarium building brings the beauty of the outdoors, in. Potter O’Neill uses succulents – plants that feature thick, engorged stems and leaves that retain water in dry climates and soil conditions, such as in deserts – in her terrariums, as they are easier to maintain. With their moisture-retention and conservation capabilities, succulents, which include cacti and aloe, don’t require a lot of watering.
Succulent plants are easy from the beginning, too, as they can be propagated from not only seeds, but also from leaves and cuttings from others. During the to-be-rescheduled workshop, Potter O’Neill will cover succulent propagation, as well as proper terrarium design. She also plans to show examples of healthy versus unhealthy plants.
Succulents are known for their unique, striking appearance, making them perfect decorative plants.
“I hope that attendees will leave with the knowledge and desire to continue their education in plant design, as well as enjoying a special day doing and learning about something new,” Potter O’Neill said. “All levels are welcome; I have had very experienced planters attend the workshop and people who have never planted anything before.”
For Potter O‘Neill, the experience of learning and creating in the community is what makes these workshops fun and fulfilling.
“It is important to offer such programs to the local area community because it is way for me to be able to give back to this area that really has molded my desire and interest in nature,” she said. “Providing these types of programs allows me to be able to provide for myself and my family while providing a fun, educational and interesting service to my community.”
Potter O’Neill offers other floral-focused workshops, including those in basic floral design. In collaboration with Maegan Williams of Gilsum Gardens in Gilsum, she discusses flower farming and designing using local flowers.
“Local flowers have a story,” Potter O’Neill said. “From seed to centerpiece and from field to vase, sustainably grown American flowers have quickly informed a new wave of floral design aesthetics and values surrounding ethical sourcing.”
These and other workshops will be rescheduled. For more information, and with questions about creating your own succulent terrarium at home, email Billies & Tilli at billiesandtilli@gmail.com or visit billiesandtilli.com.