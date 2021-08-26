Temple’s New Wildland Firefighting Truck

Temple’s latest piece of firefighting apparatus has a military history that hits home. The former M 1078 Light-Medium Tactical 2.5-ton Stewart-Stevenson 4-by-4 vehicle is a Department of Defense-owned surplus vehicle on loan to Temple Fire and Rescue, where volunteer firefighters are retrofitting it as a wildland firefighting vehicle. While the vehicle is new to most members of the fire department, it’s an old acquaintance to one of them.
Temple Fire Captain Jay Contois, a military veteran, found his name written inside when he repainted the truck red to signify its new civilian identity.
“It was all Camouflage and had to be repainted,” Temple Fire Chief George Clark said. “Our captain served in the military and was actually in this truck then, his name was still on the door.”
In addition to the new paint job, the vehicle has been professionally lettered by retired firefighter Don Kramer. That lettering includes the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources seal. That department’s New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau acquired six of the surplus military vehicles from the Federal Excess Personal Property Program and is loaning them to local fire departments at no cost to the towns.
In addition to the loan to Temple, Bartlett and Louden are receiving the 2.5-ton vehicles and Londonderry and Pembroke will be loaned 5-ton trucks. One additional 5-ton vehicle is yet to be assigned.
“The Stewart-Stevenson vehicles are able to travel over challenging terrain that consumer-grade vehicles cannot, making them ideal for fighting wildfires in remote areas,” the Forest Protection Bureau said in a press release.
“Being able to facilitate getting these vehicles to New Hampshire and to loan them to communities that can use their extra capacity will go a long way toward helping reduce potential wildfire damage in our state,” NH Forest Protection Bureau Chief Steve Sherman said in the press release. The cost to purchase them would total more than one million dollars, so having them as part of New Hampshire’s wildfire fighting toolkit isn’t just good practice, it’s also a win from a fiscal standpoint.”
It’s not just Temple that benefits from the loan of the vehicle. Other towns in the area will be able to call on it for mutual aid in fighting area wildfires.
“We can go in the woods if we need to go in the woods,” Temple Chief Clark said. “It’s a big relief to have it.”
The new vehicle will replace the department’s former “brush truck,” which Chief Clark said will now be retrofitted and see duty as a rescue medical unit. The “skid unit” pump and water tank from the brush truck is being transferred to the new vehicle.
This is the second recent financial win for the town, Chief Clark said. The department also recently received a new engine as a grant. That apparatus alone would have cost the town a half-million dollars.
While fire departments received the vehicles at no cost, any retrofitting and maintenance is their responsibility. In addition, the vehicles must be housed indoors and be inspected every two years by the Fire Protection Bureau.
In a five-year period, the state of New Hampshire experiences an average 119 wildfires, according to the bureau.