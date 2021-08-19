A section of the 21-mile long Wapack Trail stretches over Temple Mountain, making it an ideal hiking destination within a short drive from Keene.
A long north to south axis resembling a serpent’s back, and following the path of the ancient glaciers, the Temple Mountain ridge line is comprised of five separate summits. One of these peaks is the Temple Mountain ledges, a 1987-foot outcrop straddling the Temple-Sharon town line that can easily be reached in an hour’s walking time.
The yellow blazed Wapack Trail begins on a gravel road just beyond an orange gate in the parking lot. After a short distance look left for a trail sign for the Beebe Trail (white blazes) which connects to the Wapack Trail at the base and summit and makes a loop. (You might consider taking the Beebe Trail as a return route).
Stay right and continue on the Wapack Trail which moves up hill and is lined to either side by meadowsweet with its white or pale pinkish flowers, goldenrod, and young birch trees.
Shortly you will reach a metal gate. A sign here points the way to the Temple Mountain summit, a gravel service road used to access a communications tower.
Beyond the gate, continue uphill on the gravel road which becomes ledgy in sections. In a few minutes you will pass an old storage building on the right.
The path continues uphill but moments later levels somewhat and moves past an area shaded by oak and maple trees.
Enjoy this respite because the uphill climb continues in earnest, steeply in stretches. So be sure to take breaks and appreciate the beauty of nature around you: the backlit birch tree leaves fluttering in the breeze or rich display of ferns lining the road.
After climbing nearly a mile, you will reach the top of Temple Mountain.
A sign here points the way (left) to the Beebe trail. Again, this trail makes a good alternate route for the return trip as it crosses several former ski trails on the eastern slopes with a section that avoids a steep slope. The Beebe Trail is a bit more forested and has more of a natural feeling.
The Wapack Trail enters with spruce and birch woods. This next section of the hike is a pleasant contrast to the gravel road: a spruce shaded jaunt over a needle padded path that carries you past stonewalls, ledge outcrops, waving ferns. As you continue take time once again to appreciate the subtle beauty of nature along the way: the tattered bark of an old birch tree; gnarled and twisted tree roots; the tiny, dark green, oval-shaped leaves of Canada mayflower (Wild lily-of-the valley) poking up through moss covered rocks, and tiny spruce cones scattered on the forest floor.
Ten minutes from the start you will come to a double blaze. After crossing a stream (trickle) the trail moves uphill on a path of tangled, exposed tree roots. Five minutes later you will reach a big cairn (right). Continue down the ledgy path. Five more minutes of walking brings you to an erect stone slab that resembles a skinny, granite post town line boundary marker. Walk (right) over a ledge area covered by blueberry and juniper bushes. You will know for certain that you have arrived at the Temple Mountain Ledges when you see a dozen cairns and piles of rocks.
The surprise of these unusual figures spread out on the expansive ledges may make you feel as though you have stumbled upon an ancient sacrificial altar.
Normally, there is a good view here of the Souhegan and Contoocook River valleys, surrounding hills and Mount Monadnock to the west. But on this late July day all I saw was gray sky. Perhaps this was because of the wildfire smoke from the west and Canada.
To get to the Temple Mountain State Reservation from the intersection of Routes 101 and 12 in Keene, drive on Route 101 east for 18.8 miles to the traffic lights (Routes 101/202) in Peterborough. From the traffic lights, continue Route 101 east for 3.9 miles. The Temple Mountain State Reservation is on the right.
The Temple Mountain ski area was founded in 1938 by Charles and Lucy Beebe. It started as a rope tow operation. In time, a “platter lift” was added followed by a modern T-Bar and eventually double and quad chair lifts. It was one of the first ski areas in New Hampshire with an uphill lift.
Over the years, hundreds of kids learned to ski on Temple Mountain through after-school ski programs. The local mountain was popular on weekends and at one time had night skiing. But due to poor weather conditions, rising costs and changing recreational habits, Temple Mountain closed in 2001. Six years later the state of New Hampshire bought the 352-acre property, today it is the Temple Mountain State Reservation.
Although I was never a skier, my two boys were, and they spent many hours on the slopes of the small mountain. While they schussed down the hill, I made my way up it to the base lodge, which was located a considerable distance from the parking lot. The most challenging part of the climb was dodging free spirited snowboarders shredding down the mountain.