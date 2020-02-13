Ingredients
4 cups all-purpose flour (we prefer King Arthur)
2 Tablespoons baking powder
2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons salt
6 oz (1 1/2 sticks) cold butter, cut into small cubes
1 1/2 cups whole milk
Directions
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat.
Sift together all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Using a pastry blender or two butter knives, cut the butter into the dry ingredients until it looks a little crumbly and butter pieces are about pea sized. Pour the milk into the mixture and mix until just combined. Its ok if there is a little flour mixture not quite mixed in.
Turn the dough out onto a generously floured surface. Sprinkle the top of the dough with flour. Using floured hands, flatten the dough out until it is about 1” thick. Fold the dough in half. Repeat 5 more times. The dough may become tough, if it does let it rest 5-10 minutes before continuing folding. After all the folds are complete, rest for 30 minutes under a tea towel. Flatten the dough out once more to 1” thick. Cut with a round biscuit cutter (do not turn the cutter as you cut, it will keep the biscuits from fully rising). Place onto the lined baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes at 425 degrees. Makes 10 biscuits.
Make your biscuits fun! Add your favorite shredded cheese, chives, pepper, spices, bacon, or herbs before adding the milk to make new flavors to match your meal!