Tastes of Nepal

Nepal may be thousands of miles away, but its traditional foods can be found right in the Monadnock region’s own backyard.
Asmita Nepal is a chef at Waterhouse Restaurant in Peterborough, serving up traditional Nepalese cuisine. And she’s already delighted patrons there by sharing new and different things.
“I love cooking healthy, ethnic foods,” she said. “And it’s so nice to see how people are really appreciating the food.”
Born and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, she began her culinary career just a few years ago. Nepal has always loved to cook, she said, noting that her passion for it began at home. Her mother has continued teaching her daughter new dishes and traditional ways to cook them.
“My mom always cooked these wonderful foods. I grew up with it,” Nepal said, adding that in her family, there is “a real passion for cooking.”
Her family has always had a very large garden, allowing them to basically make all of their ingredients (herbs, spices, etc.) for all different foods. She has access to those different herbs, thanks to her mother, who sends them regularly from Nepal. Traditional foods in Nepal’s home country are steeped in variety; they sometimes take inspiration from other regions of the world, as well, but still with a Nepalese flair.
Nepalese dishes are now incorporated into the Waterhouse menu (soon to be shared via the restaurant’s catering venture). And beginning earlier this year, they host a Nepali Night, offering an expanded Nepalese menu. Nepal puts her own spin on chili with various spices and momo dumplings — simple dough typically filled with some type of ground or minced filling as well as combinations of vegetables and cheese. According to Nepal, this is among customer favorites at Waterhouse, as is her traditional tomato sauce.
“I feel so happy to cook,” she said. “I cook a lot, and I like to try new things. I have a fascination about cooking.”
This career path wasn’t always in her sights though. She actually started out as a professional singer and radio and television host back in Nepal and continued with it when she arrived in the U.S. almost 20 years ago. But on the side, she had always been told how impressive her culinary skills were. Nepal said she wasn’t really aware of that talent, as she had long focused her attention to other endeavors.
“People were always telling me how good my food was, so I thought, ‘I can’t keep this talent to myself!’” she said. “Sometimes we need to know how to acknowledge ourselves and celebrate our talents.”
Nepal still keeps her tie to music, teaching lessons around the region, but she’s really come to embrace her culinary skills.
“I live a very different life now after singing in Nepal,” she said. “I just love cooking and being able to share that with people. And people really love it.”
Nepal credits everyone at Waterhouse with providing her that chance to share her culinary talents.
“I really love it there [at Waterhouse],” she said. “They really appreciate me. And all of the people appreciate me too. I’m pretty happy.”