This is the tale of two pots. The first, the Crock-Pot, or slow cooker, boasts a longstanding history of slow, steady, and reliable results. The second, the Instant Pot, or multi-cooker, is the newer, fancy-schmancy speed demon, promising increased efficiency and a top-tier level of versatility.
Although slow cookers were invented in the 1950s, the name-brand favorite, the Crock-Pot, has only been on the market since the 1970s. The Crock-Pot’s magic was that it could cook and heat food at a constant temperature, allowing the home cook to throw ingredients into the appliance and happily expect that they would be cooked to perfection with no supervision within a certain number of hours.
For obvious reasons, the Crock-Pot was a favorite of the rapidly growing population of working women in the 1970s when it came to market, who could rely on its help to quickly get dinner on the table after a long day. As maker Rival’s slogan for the appliance touted, it “cooks all day while the cook’s away.”
Over the decades, the slow cooker has proven itself to be a reliable time-saver for even the busiest of families. While other small appliances come and go in popularity and have limited usefulness, it’s a true workhorse of the kitchen, especially for those of us enduring long New England winters.
Despite an ability to accommodate a multitude of recipes, everything from soup to roast chicken to desserts and beverages, the Crock-Pot’s functionality is really only that it can cook or heat slowly at either a low or high temperature. The versatility of the product is limited in that sense.
On the plus side, the price point of a slow cooker is still relatively low, about $30 for a less-fancy version, although with more functionality and digital components comes greater cost. They are manufactured in a variety of sizes and pretty-colored patterns, and tend to have a fairly long lifespan as far as appliances go. (Please block from your memory that heartbreaking episode of “This Is Us.”)
The Instant Pot debuted to much fanfare in 2010. This multi-functioning appliance is an electric pressure cooker, meaning it controls the pressure within the pot to cook food faster, up to two to six times faster the company maintains.
Because it is a multi-cooker, the options for purchase are vaster based on the number of functions one desires. There’s the 7-in-1 up to the 11-in-1 versions, with settings to make soup, cook rice, roast meat, steam, make yogurt, and more.
In that sense, its versatility trumps the Crock-Pot. And as with older versions of manual pressure cookers, it can be relied on to cook large pieces of meat in a slower period of time than the standard oven. The newest versions even include an air fryer.
However, the price of the Instant Pot is a deterrent for many people. They’re generally in the neighborhood of $100-$150, and can go higher with greater functionality. Some of the older versions with fewer bells and whistles have dropped in price to about $60 or so.
Truthfully, the decision to invest in an Instant Pot should come down to one’s expected frequency of use. Are you going to fire it up a couple times a week? Will you make yogurt? Do you need to cook large chunks of meat frequently?
If your answer to these questions is yes, then it’s probably worth the expense. If not, sticking with your tried-and-true Crock-Pot might be good enough, no matter how tempting it is to buy one.
Also, let’s be honest: Do you have the space for another kitchen appliance? If not, maybe steer clear of this counter-space thief.
As one might expect, the Crock-Pot brand is a bit jealous of its new rival, no pun intended. New-to-the-market versions of the Crock-Pot include pressure cookers with amped-up versatility and functionality.
The Crock-Pot website maintains its pressure cookers “can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, making it a breeze to prepare a range of pressure cooker recipes like chili, soups, and risotto, with just the touch of a button.” Sound familiar?
Crock-Pot it seems is no longer content to sit on the culinary sidelines and rely on its stellar reputation for low and slow. Not surprising in this fast-paced world we live in today, where instant gratification reigns supreme and slow is a four-letter word.