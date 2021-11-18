The leaves have turned auburn, woodstoves are lit, and farmers have been busily prepping the trappings for a full day of feasting ahead. It must be Thanksgiving time. There’s a lot of warmness to this holiday tradition—the enjoyment of being together, bellies full of scrumptious eats, and so much laughter it is exhausting.
But the merriment paired with that post-turkey fade can be enough to leave even the biggest Thanksgiving-lover snoozing in an armchair. So here are a few outdoor traditions to extend the enjoyment and make your Thanksgiving Day even more memorable.
For some locals, catching time outside begins long before the table is set. In the Jacques family of Fitzwilliam, dad Brad heads out for an early morning hunt within the quiet forests. Harvesting their own food is an important part of the Jacques’ lifestyle, and finding time in the outdoors remains a priority even on busy holidays. “Our kids will slowly start joining him over the years,” described his wife Danielle. And soon it will be an annual ritual for the whole family.
Other early starters like to get moving with the Wobble Gobble Race. “It’s a great tradition in Keene every Thanksgiving morning,” explained local, Beth Lorenz. She and her family participated on several occasions when her daughter was a cross-country runner. It’s a 4-mile, family fun race that begins at 8:30, with options for both running and walking. “It’s great fun and there’s usually some hilarious costumes too!” Lorenz said.
While those runners are hitting the road, some families are taking to the woods, but not just for a walk. Inspired by a book discovered at the Peterborough Town Library, the Ramey family started a new tradition this year. It all began when their son Isaac brought home the children’s story, Thanksgiving in the Woods, which is based on the true story of a farm family in upstate New York.
In the story, friends, relatives, and neighbors come together for a rustic Thanksgiving celebrated with music, bonfires, fort-building and more. “Isaac just loved it and has been begging to have Thanksgiving in the woods,” mom Kristen Iworsky Ramey said. So their family had a mini-Thanksgiving last weekend (though they ended up on the deck due to wet weather). Just the beginning of what is sure to become a yearly ritual.
Whether it’s to sit down for a meal or to take a trek together, it seems many local families find the forest to be their special place for this special day. And how could they not in a part of New England where there are so many trails to choose from. Some set off for a stroll on the rail trail to work off those mashed potatoes. Others even make it a point to do a climb, like Kidder, Mt. Caesar, or even Monadnock. Those summit moments together are truly something special.
If you like your exercise paired with a healthy dose of competition, of course football is a go-to Thanksgiving tradition. And it seems it doesn’t matter the time of day. “We always did a football game followed by a brunch and fire. That way friends and family can come have a warm cider and a snack and see everyone before breaking off to attend their own Thanksgiving dinners,” described Courtney Kadlik, who plays host in Fitzwilliam. What does one serve at a breakfast Thanksgiving? According to Kadlik, breakfast pizza! “It’s been a hit,” she said.
For another little edge of competition, a family from Jaffrey participates in a rather unusual bit of fun. “The family’s awesome Thanksgiving tradition is competitive pigeon shooting,” said Sonja Bolton. After dinner but before dessert, they try their hand at hitting the clay targets, with only three tries each. It’s an annual routine that Grampy started one Thanksgiving while everyone was hanging around in the late afternoon. Now it’s a chance for good fun in the fields before everyone settles back in for pie, coffee, and more stories around the table.
From boisterous games to quiet reflection, each of these families finds their own way to weave a beautiful slice of New Hampshire into their day of thankfulness. Will this be the year you start a new outdoor tradition?