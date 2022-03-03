Every winter, once the ice is thick enough, crews circle Lake Morey in Vermont, clearing a path with a plow truck and brushers.
The result is one of the longest ice-skating trails in the country, at about 4.5 miles, said Sarah Howe, director of business development at the Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee, Vt., an hour and a half north of Keene on I-91.
“Most people skate on natural ice, but it’s based on when the conditions are right for it naturally to occur,” she said. By contrast, the resort keeps its skate trail maintained through the winter. “We’re plowing and brushing and working to maintain a trail that’s as consistent as possible to have it there.”
About 6 to 8 feet wide, the trail winds around the lake, generally staying close to the perimeter for safety.
Howe said the experience is very different from other types of skating — and lots of fun.
“I’ve skated on other lakes but not on a trail like this,” she said. “You know, you get all the creaks and the groans of the ice as you’re skating, and you get just so much more distance and you get to build up some speed.”
Skate trails are more common in Europe, where some people even skate to work via frozen rivers, she said. The Lake Morey trail is purely recreational, but people flock to it. A nice weekend can draw hundreds of skaters from around New England.
Maintaining the trail is a big undertaking. After a snowfall, the plow truck will go out and make several passes, which can take hours. Then the ice is swept by smaller brusher vehicles to clear it further.
This winter, precipitation and shifts in temperature have made it hard to maintain the trail as regularly, so the resort also created a half-mile loop.
The resort has maintained the trail for the last decade or so, after taking over from the Upper Valley Trails Alliance, according to Howe.
She said it does so as a community service, and there’s no fee to use the trail. “We do ask, if there are people who come and do this regularly, we would love to have a donation just to help with our ice crew,” she said.
Skaters range from experienced hockey players to complete novices, and come in all ages.
The resort rents various types of skates, as well as lightweight kicksleds for people who don’t feel comfortable skating but still want to get out on the ice.
“We can get everybody out there experiencing it together with the different equipment that we have,” Howe said.
The resort keeps maintaining the trail as long as ice conditions allow, typically wrapping up around the first week of March. People can get regular updates on the trail conditions on the resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, or by calling the resort at 800-423-1211.
And if you’re adding it to the bucket list for next year, the trail is usually ready to go around mid-January, Howe said. “Typically we have ice thick enough to get equipment out and clearing and maintaining by Martin Luther King weekend.”