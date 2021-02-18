Taking it Boho-Chic

As we’re spending more time in our homes, some of us are wondering, “How can I make my living space feel sophisticated but cozy, elegant yet comfortable?”
How about boho-chic. It’s a style of decor that gained popularity in the 1990s and has continued to enjoy a following ever since. The style borrows its name from the literary and artistic community in Europe in the early 19th century. In the 1960s and 1970s, the term “bohemian” became associated with the Beatnik culture, leading to the “hippy” motif often incorporated in boho-chic designs today.
Creating your own boho-chic-inspired home is easier than you think…
Make it eclectic. One of the essential elements of the boho-chic style is a mix of different colors, patterns and textures. You can achieve this through mixing and matching different throw pillows, textiles and furniture materials. Think about contrast — wood juxtaposed with metal, or macrame with leather. Natural materials are a must, and earthy tones mixed with bright colors and varied patterns serve to tie everything together. And don’t be afraid to go a little rustic, perhaps incorporating some classic New England elements such as a wooden Adirondack chair or wood-burning stove.
Draw on the past. Since boho-chic is rooted in artistic movements of days gone by, your redesign wouldn’t be complete without a few pieces straight from the past. Look for mid-century modern finds and relics of the hippy culture of the 1960s and 1970s. A vintage record player, antique rug or classic lamp could be just the thing. Local spots including Distinctive Decor in Keene and Grove & Main Antiques in Peterborough are great places to start when looking for vintage and antique accent pieces for your home.
Incorporate global influences. Early European bohemians were nomads, so you can’t go wrong with incorporating a sense of wanderlust into your decor. On your future travels, keep an eye out for unique souvenirs for your space, from old-fashioned maps to cultural art and hand-woven textiles. You can also look for internationally inspired pieces closer to home, at larger retailers or local spots such as The Simple Nest in Keene.
Put emphasis on the art. At its core, the boho-chic style draws its inspiration from artistic and literary movements, so art should be at the center of your décor. Album covers or magazines can serve as wall decorations, and if you have collections of books or vinyl records, display those prominently. A redesign is also a great opportunity to support the work of local artists, which can be found at spots such as the Hannah Grimes Marketplace or the League of NH Craftsmen’s Keene Fine Art Gallery. You can even get your hands dirty and create a little DIY art yourself.
With your home as your palette, the sky’s the limit for the boho-chic style.