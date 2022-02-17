Bright and cheerful, inspired by the nature that surrounds her every day, Kate Cote’s artwork is a burst of color and warmth on a cold winter’s day. Blooming flowers, changing leaves, feathered birds, and underwater creatures leap from her palette, mirroring the joys and playfulness of life.
Born in Nashua, Cote has settled in Keene with her two kitties and recently began to bring her artwork out from behind the closed doors of her studio and into the public eye. She’s launched her business, Kate Cote Arts, with an e-commerce website and a social media presence.
It all came together about six months ago, she said, when, at 43, she realized that the time for sitting back and waiting for her turn to come was over. She needed to be the one to make it her turn. The time was now.
She’s been drawing and painting since she was a child and the arts have always been a really important piece of her life, she recalled. She grew up visiting museums with her parents, exposed to the beauty of music, and with a poet father to express the emotions of language.
She attended White Pines College in Chester, N.H., now closed, for her associate degree in graphic design and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Keene State College, where she still participates in the annual alumni art show, “Owls Fly Home.”
Her day job as the Monadnock United Way’s Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager keeps life busy and is a role she has held for almost five years now, although she’s been a volunteer since 2008. With responsibilities that include virtual engagement on social media and interacting with local service groups and businesses on workplace campaigns, Cote is truly tapped into the community where she lives.
And within that community, she finds continuous artistic inspiration in her explorations of the great outdoors.
“I love to hike and take daily walks,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful region. The forms of nature and patterns work for my creative process.”
She looks for what she calls “beautiful, quirky, goose-bumpy, exciting” subject matter and her primary mediums of choice are watercolor pencils and ink, although she also paints in straight acrylic on canvas or in a combination of acrylics and pastels. She dabbles in multi-media as well, sometimes creating layers of texture with tissue paper.
Part of her business is in custom art commissions, and recently an exciting iteration of those has included pet portraits. What started as gifts for family members has evolved into a popular commission item. She works from photos of pets provided by the gift-giver or owner and can produce pieces of all sizes.
“It makes a really personal gift,” she said of the pet pieces, and she completed several over the holidays. Another affordable stocking stuffer or anytime gift item, she described, are her 2-by-3-inch framed watercolors, available in several designs on her website.
While she is not comfortable taking on commissions of human portraits, she’s happy to discuss the possibility of other subject matter found in nature.
“I’ll tackle it if it’s something I can produce and be proud of -- and if its’s something they can hang in their homes and enjoy,” she said of her stance on commissions, which has included a set of underwater Koi fish.
For the immediate future, she’ll continue to expand on her social media promotion and wants to participate in art networking events and community-wide shows like Keene ArtWalk. She hopes to exhibit her pieces in more local galleries and plan a pop-up show sometime soon.
Her artistic journey is one that parallels the ups and downs of life, marked by successes and challenges.
“One of the best lessons I’ve learned in the creative process is that nothing is precious. You can’t be afraid to make mistakes,” Cote describes in her website bio. “You will not be perfect on the first try”.
“Not every line is flawless, not every color will be expertly placed. I enjoy learning from the happy accidents... I love it when multiple mediums come together and somehow enhance the subject of the piece. … I like to have fun with my art.”
For more information and to view available pieces or book a commission, visit katecotearts.com. Follow Kate Cote Arts on Facebook and Instagram for events and updates.