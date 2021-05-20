Taking Care of our Feathered Friends

The circle of life is ever apparent on a farm. You watch the entire life cycle of a plant, from seed to a flourishing plant, harvest time, and finally the inevitable cold spell that puts an end to it all. Right now, we are in the thick of planting our fields, preparing for a bountiful season. As we set the stage for our harvest season, there are other creatures who are also very hard at work: birds.
There is so much to learn about birds and so many different kinds, even right here in Keene. At our farm, we share the land with a wide variety of birds—field sparrows, red tailed hawks, turkey vultures, indigo buntings, hummingbirds, gold finches, killdeer, and so many more. I look forward to witnessing their creativity this time of year, because they always seem to pick the coolest spots to build their nests. I’ve seen nests in potted plants, on the peak of the farm stand wagon, between two cantaloupes (no kidding), and countless others. On the ground is where Killdeer prefer to build their nests, using small pebbles and twigs. On more than one occasion their choice of nest location has forced us to tether off an area of the field until their eggs hatch. Truthfully, we don’t mind doing that. Birds are an important part of our farm’s ecosystem and we are happy to cohabitate with them.
As a kid, I spent many of my days outside happily playing in the fields. I can remember one sunny day in particular from childhood. It was late Spring, and I was walking through a part of the field that was freshly tilled, barefoot of course, when I heard a tiny cry for help. The cry was coming from a killdeer chick that was caught between two clumps of soil, which to this little chick the soil might as well have been boulders. I crouched down, and very gently pushed the earth aside and the chick skittered away.
Even though I was probably no more than five years old when that happened, I could never forget that moment. Looking back, I think I was really glad that I was able to help the little bird. That act instilled a sense of responsibility to the environment and knowing how precious life is on the farm. I have made many more bird rescues since then. On days when we have the greenhouse vents wide open, inevitably a bird will fly inside and not know how to escape through the clear walls. During my days working with my mom and uncle at their bedding plant business, I learned how to revive an unconscious hummingbird with sugar water solution. Helping all our feathered friends is something I pride myself on as a farmer.
As much as I love a happy ending, unfortunately not all stories end that way. Quite recently I experienced that first hand with one of my own birds, a chicken named Maybelline. When I went out to close the flock in for the night, I found her on the ground inside the pen barely alive. I acted quickly, grabbing a box with shavings and took her inside to see if I could get her to drink some water from an eye dropper. But seeing her up close and in the light, my gut told me that it was already too late. Her breathing was labored, she could barely lift her head or open her eyes. I wish I knew what had happened to her, and whether or not I could have done anything to save her. She was happy and healthy that morning, and she even laid an egg that day. It’s in moments like this that you realize how delicate life on a farm can be.
For the last few days since Maybelline died, I have felt a little sad when I count five chickens in my flock instead of six. But it does help to see the rest of the flock enjoying the sunshine, enthusiastically dusting themselves and scratching in the yard. I just put my hummingbird feeder up, and I get to witness countless visits from them now. When I’m down at Green Wagon I enjoy listening to the song birds and watching them fly overhead as we plant our crops for the upcoming season. I know soon I will see Killdeer chicks running around in the field, just like the one I rescued so many years ago. I will always do my best to take care of this beautiful environment, especially my feathered friends.