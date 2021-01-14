Take Your Vitamins

The role of vitamin D in supporting immune health has been widely studied. We know it plays a vital role in preventing or reducing the severity of illnesses ranging from cold and flu, cancer, depression and anxiety and cardiovascular disease. It also plays a critical role in muscular-skeletal growth and integrity, reducing inflammation, glucose metabolism and cellular proliferation and differentiation.
As we know about vitamin D’s ability to combat respiratory infection and inflammation as well as to regulate and support immune function, health experts from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic have been eyeing it as a potentially beneficial nutrient. The science is now there to fully support it with startling new findings.
Newly conducted studies looking at the role of vitamin D as it relates to COVID-19 show that adequate circulating blood levels of vitamin D strongly correlate to a 70 to 90 percent reduction in ICU admissions; onset of acute respiratory distress syndrome and the overactive immune response known as the cytokine storm; viral replication; and lung damage.
A recent study by Anshul Jain, Rachna Chaurasia and other researchers analyzing the level of vitamin D among asymptomatic and critically ill COVID-19 patients shows that the fatality rate among those in the study with suboptimal vitamin D levels was seven times higher than those who had adequate vitamin D levels.
These findings are staggering, and if widely communicated throughout the world in the same way, the recommendations for mask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent handwashing could have an amazingly impactful effect on the outcomes we see from this virus.
The unfortunate truth is that at any given time of the year, 42 percent of Americans are vitamin D deficient, including 80 percent of the African-American population and 63 percent of the Hispanic population. In looking at insufficiency, 77 percent of Americans have inadequate levels including 95 percent of African-Americans and 90 percent of Hispanic-Americans. Bearing these statics in mind, it stands to reason that the vast majority of Americans should be looking for ways to increase their vitamin D levels.
So now the big question: What is an optimal level of vitamin D, and how do you get to that level? Studies have shown individuals having the best outcomes had circulating blood levels that were at or above 30 ng/ml. Knowing your levels gives you an idea of what dose of vitamin D is appropriate for you; talk with your doctor to determine what dose is appropriate. Your doctor can easily order a vitamin D test, but if you prefer to do at-home testing, Grassroots Health offers a high-quality and affordable test.
Vitamin D is also contained in a limited number of foods:
- Unfortified high quality cod-liver oil
- Halibut
- Egg yolks (from 100 percent pasture-raised chickens)
- Pork lard (100 percent pasture-raised)
- Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and trout
Mushrooms contain healthy amounts of vitamin D2, which is the form most commonly found in fortified foods and multivitamins. What studies have found, however, is that vitamin D3 is more effective at raising blood levels of vitamin D. If you eat a 100-percent plant-based diet, you can increase your intake of mushrooms to help improve your vitamin D status, but you will still have to supplement it with D3 to reach optimal blood levels.
There are also key nutrients that play a crucial role in the activation of vitamin D and ensure that it is able to carry out its many functions in the body. These other nutrients — Magnesium, Zinc and vitamin K2 — are easy to obtain from food sources as well as from supplements.
In addition to these nutrients, there are lifestyle factors that impact our vitamin D stores and how quickly we burn through them. It’s important to examine every aspect of what goes into maintaining optimal health, such as restful sleep, stress management, exercise, time in spent in nature and limited screen time. Having imbalance in any one of these areas is detrimental to not only our vitamin D status but also to our overall health and well-being.
Emily Dexter is a certified holistic nutrition and wellness counselor in the Monadnock Region.