Sweet vs. Cow Corn

Summer brings ears of sweet corn to farm stands and tall green stalks to fields. But those aren’t always quite the same thing.
The sweet corn we eat on the cob is bred for its sugar content, and picked when the kernels are plump. But it’s a small fraction of the corn grown in the U.S.
Much more common is another variety, field corn, which can be fed to livestock or turned into food products like corn syrup and tortilla chips.
“Sweet corn’s just bred for eating, so for sweetness and for tenderness,” said John Janiszyn of Pete’s Stand in Walpole, which grows about 20 acres of it.
By contrast, field corn is starchier. It’s also harvested when the kernels are more mature and drier.
According to the USDA, New Hampshire farmers planted 1,300 acres of sweet corn in 2019, compared to 12,000 acres of field corn for “silage” — cow feed that involves harvesting entire corn plants, chopping them up and fermenting them.
“It’s basically like sauerkraut, just made out of corn instead of cabbage, and the fermentation preserves it,” said Carl Majewski, a dairy, livestock and forage crops field specialist with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
Nathan Adams of Windyhurst Farm in Westmoreland said the operation grows about 230 acres of corn, all of which goes to feed its dairy cows.
Dairy cows have such huge energy demands — 30,000 to 35,000 calories per day — that grass alone won’t sustain them, he said. That’s where silage, with its starch-laden ears of corn, comes in. To up the carb content further, they also mix in cornmeal, he said.
“They’re basically athletes inside their bodies,” he said. “They’re tremendous animals.”
Majewski said sweet corn plants tend to grow to shorter heights, perhaps five to six feet, whereas field corn can reach twice that.