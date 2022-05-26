Swanzey Market Mile Memorial Day Weekend

Life can take its twists and turns and it did just that for Tara Stowell of Swanzey, owner of Hidden Treasures Flea Market, on Route 10 in Swanzey.
Stowell, a portrait photographer, found herself suddenly stepping up to the plate and taking over her father’s business three years ago when his health began to decline. Bill Stowell had owned his business for around ten years — mostly as a hobby, Tara explained — until she bought the property, which is right next door to where her dad lives.
“I am making my dad proud, it’s such a cool thing. It wasn’t what I had planned to do at all, but I’ve learned to love this and even had him tell me I made his dreams come true last year. How freaking cool is that!”
Having the business close to her dad’s home enables her to watch over him and his buddies who have always enjoyed the “Swanzey flea market row.” “I have a bunch of Vietnam veterans that just kind of came with the store,” Stowell jokes. “They have booth space here and it gives them something to do. We have coffee frequenters every morning, too.”
But, not only did she change her career path, she’s also spearheaded a collaborative business group called The Swanzey Market Mile. “There’s a collective, unique group of small business owners that have come together and we are creating this pretty cool shopping district, with the community over competition mindset.”
The description on their website explains their initiative perfectly: “Swanzey Market Mile is a collective of small businesses, located on Rte. 10 in Swanzey, NH that all share the same vision of Community Over Competition. We are all stronger when we support and partner with each other. When our neighbors succeed, we all succeed and support our local economy!”
After coming up with the idea Stowell started out by going from business to business asking people to collaborate with her. This isn’t just a group of antique markets though, it has branched out to many different businesses along Route 10. The businesses on board so far are: West L.A. Beer Company, Gracie Land, Angie’s Pizzeria, Hidden Treasures Flea Market, Village Creami-Cone, Milkweed & Fiddlehead, Lyndsey Lou’s Indoor Yard Sale, Old Glory Antiques, Dana’s Indoor Yard Sale, The Frugal Marketplace and Guided Path Wellness. Stowell hopes that this group will continue to grow.
“This area has lacked something to do for so long, that having these creative brains working together has really grown the community spirit,” Stowell said.
The group meets up about twice a month and brainstorms together to come up with different marketing ideas and things they can offer to the community, whether it is a great sale, or a fundraising effort. Memorial Day weekend they collaborated and all the stores that are members of the Swanzey Market Mile are donating five percent of their weekend sales toward the Fallen Soldiers Fund. “We have such a community mindset and it is so inclusive,” Stowell said. They also did an Earth Day Market Fest where each store did something Earth Day themed. “Milkweed and Fiddlehead did a save the bees theme and my store, Hidden Treasures, did a recycled planter and recycled goods theme.”
They have many more themed days coming up for the season so you can mark your calendars: June 18 and 19, July 16 and 17, August 27 and 28, September 17 and 18 and October 22 and 23.
They’ve also begun to find other fun ways to involve the community and the businesses. “We love to play tag with our customers,” Stowell said. “For example, I’ll have a customer go tag Amanda at Frugal and then she will have a customer tag someone else. We want to involve the community while planning some good deals and supporting small businesses.”
For more information on The Swanzey Market Mile and the businesses involved visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or their website, swanzeymarketmile.com. “So far the website is still in its baby phase. We have two businesses featured but it will be packed with information about all the businesses involved by the end of the month,” Stowell said.