Swab the Decks!

Once in a while when I find a consumer product that I really enjoy or find useful, I like to share it here in the Nest column. No manufacturer compensation involved here… just discoveries I think are worth sharing.
Several years ago, I wrote a piece about the Magic Eraser and how I really did find it magical. Well, maybe not magical per se this time, but I’ve found a mop that actually makes me enjoy mopping tile and hardwood floors. It’s the O-Cedar Easy Wring Spin Mop & Bucket System and it hits all the right notes for me regarding ease of use and how well it works.
First, though, let’s take a quick look at the history of mops in general. I was surprised to find that there wasn’t actually a patent filed on mops until June 13, 1893, according to Volume 7 “Mop” at madehow.com. An African-American inventory named Thomas W. Steward is credited with inventing the mop. The list of household equipment invented by African-Americans is quite lengthy actually — including such things as the egg beater, yarn holder, ironing board and bread-kneading machine. Steward’s yarn string mop quickly caught on because, really, who wasn’t tired of scrubbing floors on their hands and knees? A wringing mechanism allowed the rinsing and cleaning of the mop head much easier.
Fast forward 57 years and the first patented sponge mop with a lever handle and a flat strip of metal to squeeze-dry the mop was invented. This eliminated the need to bend over while wringing the mop head. Brothers Peter and Thomas Vosbikian fled Europe just before WWI and patented more than 100 inventions over 30 years; Peter was the one who came up with this revolutionary back-saver.
Mops have continued to morph over the years. In 1999, Scotch Brite came up with an all-natural cellulose mop head. Unlike a cloth mop, cellulose does not leave any lint on the floor and can absorb up to 17 times its weight in water.
So, why my fixation with a mop? Well, our Magic Eraser sponge mop needed a new head and I’ve noticed over the years that replacement heads are not inexpensive. Sometimes you can buy a whole new mop for the same you’d pay for a couple of refills, kind of like printers and ink cartridges. Plus, I hadn’t found the magic again in the Magic Eraser head like I did with their incredible sponge, so I started to do a little scouting around online.
I came upon the O-Cedar Easy Wring Spin Mop & Bucket System and gave it a good once-over. For about $40 it comes with its own bucket. The mop head is essentially an old-fashioned yarn mop with a plastic triangular fitting that easily clicks on and off the handle for changing and cleaning. The yarn itself is microfiber (still a concept I don’t quite understand but I think it’s really good at picking up fine particulate matter) and the whole head can be tossed right in the washer when it starts to get a bit dingy. The really cool thing about this is that instead of an industrial janitorial lever to manually squeeze out the water of the mop, it comes with basically a salad spinner! You mop an area of your floor (I’m a big fan of a combination of pine cleaner with a good dollop of ammonia) and then plunge the mop into the water. Swish it up and down a few times and then drop the mop head into this basket that takes up about half of the bucket’s circumference. Then, you pump a built-in foot pedal and it spins the water out! No bending over. No sloppiness at all.
One of my most frequent complaints with sponge mops and their various incarnations of squeeze mechanisms I’ve had is that often the mop head is left a bit too soggy for my taste. Well, if anything, you’ve got to hold yourself back from over-spinning this O-Cedar baby. It really whips out the water! And, with all of those tendrils of the string/yarn microfiber head, it seems to do the best job of really working at the grime of my floors.
All this said, I’m not the type of person to switch cleaning solution types mid-stream in my cleaning process. I have a hard enough time motivating myself to do it in the first place. So, if the water isn’t too disgusting after mopping the kitchen, I keep right on going into the hardwood of the living room, hall and dining room. Of course, I’ve vacuumed all surfaces in advance, so I treat the mop cycle like icing on the cake.
Do the results of a good mopping give you a good feeling or what? So clean, so refreshed. I usually try to fend off the dogs and partner, Joe, for an hour or two from walking across the newly mopped floors just so I have a chance to really relish their beauty. It’s the little things in life, right?