Surviving in a Winter Wonderland

Sometimes it seems as though winter is endless. One way to overcome the blues is to embrace the cold and snow and learn how to make the season an adventure. For families, the Peterborough Library will be holding a winter survival skills class, where young adults have the chance to glory in the outdoor winter weather during an in-depth semester with Kroka Expeditions’s Arctic to Manhattan program.
“The kids who come to our program learn to love living outside in winter and to love the seasons, “ said Misha Golfsam, the founding director of Kroka Expeditions. “They appreciate the darkness of winter, the awakening of spring and the warmth of summer. While they are on the expedition they live in canvas tents with a floor of evergreens. They learn to set up their camp site and about the elemental joys of life, like curling up inside a warm tent after a day outside. They gain a deep appreciation of the seasons and why winter is so important. They may not want to go outside, but once they’ve chopped a hole in the ice to haul water there is a sense of appreciation, and when they see the first signs of spring they truly rejoice.”
Kroka Expeditions students gain respect and admiration for nature in all of its forms. Admission is open to all students, whether they have prior outdoor experience or not. The semester begins with a training program to gain familiarity with aspects of outdoor living, such as Nordic skiing, ice climbing, geography and navigation.
“Every student has a gift and our job as educators is to uncover that gift so they can share it with the community,” Golfsam said.
At the Peterborough Library, Director Corrine Chronopoulos looks to expand the definition of literacy by taking advantage of the gifts and talents of her staff. Patron Service Assistant Joeclyn Duffy has a background in natural resource management, and after a well-received three-part summer series on map and compass use, knot tying and wild edibles, she and Chronopoulos decided to offer a winter survival skills session.
“Traditional literacy is a focus, but we look at all types of literacy. Anytime someone is learning a new skill, it is part of our mission,” Chronopoulos said. “We live in a place that is surrounded by the beauty of nature and there are lots of hiking trails and outdoor activities, so what Jocelyn is teaching is a great skill that everyone should have. It is also fun and that is what libraries should do as well, programming that is informational but also fun.”
The library’s winter survival class – to be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. – will cover survival basics so that if faced with an emergency, such as if a car breaks down or hikers lose the trail, families will know how to cope until help arrives.
“I love spending time outdoors and I want to ensure anyone who wants to have year-round outdoor adventures knows how to prepare, stay safe and have fun while doing so, even in the winter!” Duffy said. “I’ll cover what a winter explorer should include in their survival kit, we’ll discuss shelter options if you’re caught outside overnight and how to stay positive if you’re waiting to be found. I’ll also demonstrate how to build a successful fire and people will have an opportunity to try out a fire starter.”
Being prepared can provide confidence when participating in outdoor activities. At Kroka, the students gain competence in outdoor activities they can enjoy for a lifetime.
“The students have healthy recreational experiences and learn to become active participants,” Golfsam said. “They learn how to Nordic ski, ice climb, mountain bike and paddle, while also becoming stewards of the Earth.”
One aspect of both programs that is important to each organization was the affordability factor. As a library program, the survival skills session in Peterborough is free and open to all; Chronopoulos emphasized that it is accessible to everyone in the community. Likewise, Golfsam said Kroka Expeditions uses sliding scale tuition and offers financial aid to be sure students who want the opportunity to learn in nature can have that experience.
“As parents, we all agree that we want our children to be prepared for all challenges and to develop common sense and sound judgement for healthy risk management,” Golfsam said. “There is risk-taking in nature and a lot of variables. The weather can change, the wind can blow, the river can rise, and we put students in a situation where they have to rely on others and others rely on them.”
“These students are so capable and so idealistic,” Golfsam continued. “Our job is to give them opportunity and to hand over the world to them so they can do good.”
To learn more about the upcoming Winter Survival Skills program at the Peterborough Public Library, visit peterboroughtownlibrary.org/events/family-winter-survival-skills. For more information about Kroka Expeditions, including its Arctic to Manhattan program and other opportunities, visit kroka.org.