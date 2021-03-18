Survival of the Fittest

The formation of the New Hampshire Outdoor Learning Center (NHOLC) was inspired by the love and passion for the great outdoors.
Based in Wolfeboro, NHOLC is “dedicated to advanced skillset training that will allow you to master the outdoors and enhance your experiences and success in the woods and on the waters.” The organization offers classes designed for all ages and skill levels, with members of the NHOLC located all over the state. Each workshop includes extensive classroom training in the field, giving students a hands-on experience like no other.
With daylight savings time bringing longer, sunnier days, what better time to learn a new skill set while getting some fresh New Hampshire air?
Starting this Friday, March 19, NHOLC is teaming up with the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock for a Wilderness Survival Skills program; it runs through the rest of the month.
This particular Wilderness Survival Skills program is for kids in grades 5 through 8. The group will get to hike to the summit of Mount Skatutakee — a 2,000-foot mountain located about eight miles from Mt. Monadnock, which shares a base with Thumb Mountain. Kids will hone their shelter-building skills and learn how to make a fire properly. They’ll track wild animals, play games in the woods, brew tea from wild edibles and more.
NHOLC will be hosting a series of Wilderness Survival 101 classes, too, throughout the year, with some overnight options available. These classes cover several fire-lighting techniques, shelter building, campsite selection, essential-carry items, proper clothing, water purification techniques, what to do in emergency situations, how to properly keep a sense of direction in the woods and more. It’s designed under the guise that the outdoorspeople participating wish to expand their knowledge and gain additional confidence and skills to handle an unexpected stay in the woods.
For those who are already well versed in the great outdoors and may want to turn their passion into an income, the NHOLC offers classes to become a registered Maine and/or New Hampshire licensed hunting and fishing guide. Although achieving these licenses are no easy feat, the NHOLC offers valuable, necessary information via three-day Guide Schools that provide the proper training to be successful. Classes are taught by certified master outdoorsmen as well as licensed New Hampshire guide Steve Sanborn. The classes will also help those who wish to gain knowledge in OHR/ATV operations, firearms, backcountry first aid, animal and fish ID/biology, NH and Maine Fish and Game laws, outdoor recreational knowledge and commercial boating.
Whether it’s a day trip or an overnight stay, a single class or a series of classes, the NHOLC has something for everyone. The Harris Center does too… in addition to the Wilderness Survival Skills and other similar NHOLC programs, they will host March Adventure Days on Wednesday, March 24 and Friday, March 26. Groups will get to explore optimal trails, explore giant boulders, and look out for secret animal dens. Kids will learn how to spot signs of spring and explore what animals are coming out of hibernation and walking out and about. Some of the activities include trail games, fort building, bird watching, animal tracking and plant identification. Call (603)-525-3394 for more information and to be placed on the waiting list.
The Harris Center is an outdoors outlet designed for students and teachers to study the natural world, develop skills as scientists, historians and problem solvers, and ultimately view their natural surroundings as a source of encouragement, inventiveness and security. They work with the ConVal, Jaffrey-Rindge and Keene school districts, in addition to the towns of Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlboro, Nelson and Stoddard. The Harris Center has protected more than 23,000 acres of land in the Monadnock Region for people and wildlife over the course of 50 years.