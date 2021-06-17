When Scott Johnson first purchased some farmland in Peterborough back in 2017, he did it with the idea of being a “gentlemen farmer” in mind; in other words, he’d enjoy the land as more of a side hobby, and would be a less “hands on” farmer. He did this because he had a certain someone in mind who would take the reigns: his daughter, Alanna Johnson. Johnson and her partner, Glenn Kopp, gladly took on the major responsibilities that came with the care and keeping of this beautiful rural New Hampshire farmstead.
Sunny Fields Farm, located on Greenfield Road in Peterborough, is still in its beginning stages, and Johnson and Kopp have nothing but big plans for it as it keeps growing and blossoming with opportunities. Between the Dexter cattle and various breeds of sheep, meat birds and lambs, it’s safe to say the livestock alone certainly keeps the couple busy.
“Glenn and I manage all of the livestock and land,” Johnson explained. “We own half of the sheep, and have our own little business within the farm – Kopp Family Lamb – where we raise registered purebred Suffolk and Dorsets alongside the other sheep on the farm.”
Sunny Fields’ retail store sits on the farm, and Johnson and Kopp haven’t been able to keep up with the demand for local meat – which certainly isn’t the worst problem in the world, especially after a global pandemic. They process about five lambs a month these days, with sheep and chickens growing through the summer and fall. They are hopefully processing a steer this winter – cows usually need a couple years before they are fully ready to process. Slowly but surely, Sunny Fields Farm is gaining some traction in the local farmer’s scene.
Both Johnson and Kopp are no strangers to the farm lifestyle. Johnson grew up tending to ducks, chickens, goats and a steer named Norman during her summers at Mountain Shadows. She also had plenty of experiences with horses, essentially growing up in a barn with the beloved animals. That, in addition to her passion for dogs and the Great Outdoors, was another reason why she was so excited to take on the responsibility of Sunny Fields.
“I love learning about the science behind owning all these farm animals, and their effect on the soil health and wellbeing of the land they live on. It’s been a gift – I’ve definitely found my passion!” Johnson laughed.
Kopp, on the other hand, found his love for farming at Warren Wilson College in North Carolina, when he worked at a farm down there. He’s mainly managed two farms in the last twenty years, tending to cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens. His love for animals as well as sustainable and regenerative agriculture has really steered (no pun intended) his career direction throughout his life.
“I love seeing the improvement of the land through the animals,” Kopp explained. “You can actually see the potential and improvement of the land at Sunny Fields every year, and that’s been really exciting to witness.”
Last summer, Johnson and Kopp were wholesaling Brookfield Farm’s dairy, and are interested in doing something along those lines again. The duo found that the pandemic forced a lot of folks to take a step back and actually look into where their meat is coming from – this sort of “local enlightenment” improved sales tenfold, and they found themselves much busier than usual.
“Small, local farms offered a level of comfort that people couldn’t get at the grocery stores. People connected more to their locally sourced food,” Kopp explained. “Folks could actually go to the farm and see where and who and where their food was directly coming from.”
Both Johnson and Kopp are firm believers that less is more: in other words, less focus on big farming equipment and more focus on what the animals can provide for the farm. The animals have a major impact on the land around them; the sheep, goats, cattle, pigs and chickens all contribute to the environmental makeup and wellbeing of the farm, and they should be regarded as such.
“The most important thing for a farm is to build the soil, and we use the animals to do that - animals feed the soil, the soil feeds the grass, the grass feeds the animals,” Kopp explained. “It comes full circle.”
Eventually, Johnson and Kopp would like to add some gardens and crops so they could sell fresh fruits and veggies, but they’ll definitely need to hire some help before they get to that point – right now, the focus is on rotating the animals around the land consistently and trying to improve the soil and grass to the best of their abilities.
The duo has big plans that add farmer’s markets, farm to table dinners, and hopefully delivery subscriptions to their agenda, providing their top quality meat around the region in an efficient and convenient way. They also plan on launching a website soon, but make sure to check out their Facebook page for all the latest farm updates.
It’s safe to say the future for Sunny Fields Farm is certainly bright.