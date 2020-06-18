Summer Grilling

It’s that time of year again… the sunshine is warm, swimsuits are a fashion staple and backyard grills are cooking. The traditional burgers and hot dogs remain popular, but why not venture out of that comfort zone and try some new recipes! Here are a few via delish.com…
Grilled Peaches
Ingredients
4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
1 tbsp vegetable or canola oil
Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Honey, for drizzling
Flaky sea salt
Directions
Heat grill to medium-high. Brush peaches with oil and grill cut-side down until soft (4 to 5 minutes). Flip to skin-side down and grill until the peaches are almost falling apart (4 to 6 minutes more). Serve with ice cream, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkling of flaky sea salt.
*****
Grilled Balsamic Veggies
Ingredients
Veggies…
1 lb zucchini, sliced lengthwise into shorter sticks
1 lb bell peppers, sliced into wide strips
1 large red or white onion, cut into 1/2 inch-thick rounds
1/3 cup Italian parsley or basil, finely chopped
Cooking spray
Balsamic dressing…
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 tsp salt
Ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Set aside. Preheat grill to low heat and spray with cooking spray. Place vegetables in a single layer on the grill, close the lid and cook for 12 minutes, flipping once. Vegetables should be tender to the touch, with nice grill marks. (Cook longer if you like softer vegetables.) Transfer vegetables to a large bowl, pour balsamic dressing on top, sprinkle with parsley/basil and gently mix. Serve at any temperature.
Grilled Teriyaki Steak
Ingredients
1 lb. steak
1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp ginger, minced
1/4 cup sliced scallions (plus four whole scallions)
Juice from one lime
Extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp sesame seeds, for garnish
Directions
Cut steak crosswise into 3 equal pieces. In a large bowl, whisk together teriyaki sauce, garlic, ginger, scallions and lime. Add the steak and toss so that the meat is fully coated in the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours. After the steak has time to marinate, preheat the grill to medium-high and oil the grates. Once hot, remove the meat from the marinade and place on the grill. Add scallions to the grill and brush with oil. Season both with salt and pepper. Cook steak for about 3 minutes per side (depending on the thickness) for medium-rare.
Remove steak from the grill and transfer to a cutting board. Cover with foil and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Slice the steak against the grain into thin strips and garnish with sesame seeds.
*****