Summer Events

Summer is officially upon us, according to the calendar. Normally in New Hampshire, it means a time for fun and entertainment (especially outdoor entertainment) after a very long winter and chilly spring. This year, at the tail end of a pandemic, the season has even more meaning because it marks the first time many of us have gone out and spent time in a crowd, unmasked, since March of last year. So, it is time to let loose and enjoy yourself: in the Monadnock Region, there are plenty of ways to do so.
LIVE MUSIC
If you’re ready for an outdoor concert, you can take your pick this July and August.
There will be plenty of live music this summer that is free to audiences, including a few of the concerts on the common series. The first, sponsored by TEAM Jaffrey, starts June 30 with the Skip Philbrick Blues Band. The lineup continues every Wednesday through August 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Jaffrey Bandstand on Main Street.
Keene Parks & Recreation Department offers six concerts on Central Square this summer, starting July 7 with the Walt Sayre Orchestra and closing August 11. All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
For the 38th year, Savings Bank of Walpole will sponsor its annual Concerts on the Green series in Walpole. The eight-concert series will kick off on Sunday, July 11 with the Keene American Legion Band and go through late August. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pack a picnic basket, bring a blanket and/or lawn chair and enjoy.
An outdoor concert in the woods with Bitter Pill and special guests the Double Crossers happens Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m. at Hippy Hollow, 694 Darling Road in Greenville, N.H.
New Hampshire magazine describes folk artist Bitter Pill as writing compositions that cross genres and cast shades of Tom Waits & Shane MacGowen of the Pogues. The event takes place on about 100 acres of shared land where concerts have been hosted for seven years. A $10 donation is suggested; 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the artists. Hippy Holly is down an 800-foot path through the woods. There is limited seating, but plenty of lawn space. If you are able, you are welcome to bring a blanket/folding chair. It’s suggested you bring bug spray, good vibes, sunscreen, water, bubbles, a friend, cash because there will be merchandise, snacks, and hula hoops for purchase. BYOB in moderation. (there is a carry-in, carry-out trash policy.) For more information, visit Hippy Hollow on Facebook, Instagram or hippyhollowrecordings.com.
Duo Nouveau (Colin Isotti & Andrew Szmauz) will perform a program of classical guitar, flamenco and more hosted by DubHub on Sunday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Garden Sanctuary behind Dublin Community Church (next door to the Dublin Community Center at 1123 Main St.). The guitarists, who formed the duo during the pandemic in 2020, play a fusion of Rumba flamenca, classical, latin jazz, traditional flamenco and rock ‘n’ roll. Rain date is on Monday, July 26 at the same time. Bring a lawn chair and, if you choose, a picnic supper. Hors d’oeuvres and dessert items will be served. Tickets are $10.
The free series Music Under the Stars, a collaboration between Retreat Farm in Brattleboro and the Brattleboro Music Center, kicks off again this summer Saturday, July 24, with a performance by the 17-piece Vermont Jazz Center Big Band, which draws on the talent of professional musicians within an hour’s drive of Brattleboro.
Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy take the stage Saturday, August 14, playing a variety of instruments including the fiddle, guitar, and mandolin for their program of traditional Celtic, French, and Canadian music and vocals.
The series ends Saturday, August 21, with Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra, one of Brooklyn’s top steel bands, playing feelgood Caribbean music.
All concerts are at 6 p.m. at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro. Bring a blanket, lawn chair, and picnic dinner. Or enjoy delicious fare from Dosa Kitchen and/or Jamaican Jewelz food trucks. Gates open each evening at 4:30 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m.
Capping off the summer’s schedule of live music are a couple of events: first, the Keene Music Festival returns September 4 after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. The complete free event features 12 hours of music on the same amount of stages in downtown Keene.
A brand new venue to downtown Keene will open later this summer: The Colonial Theatre’s Showroom, located directly behind the main theater at 20 Commercial St. The performing arts center is a smaller, multipurpose venue tailored for emerging artists, local performers and educational programming. An entire series is on the books this year, and it begins August 28 with a performance by the Oshima Brothers, Maine-based duo creating “dreamy melodies and a harmony-drenched blend of contemporary folk, acoustic pop, and Americana.”
FINE ARTS, PERFORMING ARTS and FILM
The summer wouldn’t be complete without experiencing all art forms.
Two Art in the Park events are back this year, starting Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, July 4) at Depot Park, Depot Square, Putnam Park and other outside areas in downtown Peterborough.
See ceramics by Lulu Fchter, Genevieve Groesbeck-Watson, and Sue Weller, glass by Susan Roston, paintings by Mary Iselin, Maryanne Mullet, Karen Fortier, Lucky Dog Animal Art, and Joan Barrows, as well as leatherwork, fiber art, jewelry, crafts, and more by dozens of other artists. The free event also features live music, and ample free parking is available.
Keene’s Art in the Park, a two-day public outdoor art show at Ashuelot River Park on West Street, returns after a year off due to the pandemic on September 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists come from all over New England to exhibit and sell their work at this judged exhibition. Other highlights include music provided by local musicians, and the promotion of high school artists. An area is provided for students from Keene High School and Monadnock Regional High School to show their work.
Peterborough Players are also back this summer after a break for the pandemic with a much scaled-back outdoor theater season featuring three outdoor productions.
The first outdoor show will be “Our Town,” the three-act play within a play classic by Thornton Wilder set in the fictitious town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. Inspired by the people and places of Peterborough and other towns in the Monadnock region. The production runs from August 4-15 and will be performed on a stage built on the green between the Guernsey Building and the Peterborough Town House.
The other two productions “Beehive: The 60’s Musical” and “Where You Are” are set for a new outdoor stage being built off the Players rehearsal hall, which has also gotten such much-needed upgrades during the forced downtime over the last year-plus.
“Beehive,” which will be produced August 18-29, is a “jukebox musical” about six women living through the 60s, which was filled with social unrest and the civil rights movement.
The production of “Where You Are” by Kristen Da Silva will be making its U.S. premiere when it’s done on the new outdoor stage at the Players from September 1-12. It’s a four-person dramedy and a love story.
Of course, summer also wouldn’t be summer without outdoor film.
Monadnock International Film Festival and Keene Parks and Recreation will host a free outdoor family movie series at Fuller Park on Washington Street every Thursday night in July starting on the 15th plus August 5 (rain date is the day after on Friday). Movies begin at dusk. Bring your blanket or lawn chair, grab some food from provider CC&D’s Kitchen Market, and enjoy the show.
This series includes a 2021 live-action version of “Tom & Jerry.” It will also include showings on July 22 (“Coco”), July 29 (“Onward”) and August 5 (“Moana”).
You must register at bit.ly/KeeneMovies. Capacity is limited to 200 people socially distanced for each movie night. As soon as we receive your registration, you’ll receive a separate email confirming your attendance. Parking is free and first-come, first-serve at Keene Parks & Recreation.
All films are rated PG and children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Feel free to bring your own food and drink. Alcoholic beverages and smoking are not permitted in the park, and no pets are allowed. Restrooms are available.
We could all use some laughs this season as well: The Colonial Theatre’s new Showroom at 20 Commercial St. in Keene will host an event called Let it Slide on August 7. Eight pre-chosen presenters each spin a wheel to get a topic to present on, shortly before they go on stage. They are given a style in which they should present on it, and a clicker to change slides. Behind them is a PowerPoint presentation they have never seen, with slides completely unrelated to their topic. Hilarity ensues.
The winner is chosen by the crowd - you cast votes in the form of white poker chips (or red poker chip anti-votes that cancel out white chips) in each competitor’s bucket during or after their presentation, and at the end of the night the person with the highest tally wins a crappy trophy!
All the money raised by these votes will also be worth money to the non-profit of each competitor’s choosing.
Presentations are at 7 p.m. and social hour is at 6 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the students of Making Community Connections (MC2) Charter School, in Keene, NH. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
MISCELLANEOUS SUMMER FUN
Visit the Wyman Tavern Museum at 339 Main Street in Keene July 17 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for Ironworks Day, during which three metalsmiths will demonstrate their handicraft. Larry Leonard demonstrates tinsmithing, Richard Wright demonstrates blacksmithing and Russ Spiess demonstrates pewter. Admission is $10 (free for children 18 and under).
The Grand Monadnock Rotary Club is hosting a Cruz-In event the third Sunday of each summer month in the Depot Square parking lot in downtown Peterborough between 9 a.m. and noon. The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. The event is free to attendees and all are welcome - there is no fee to display a vehicle. This event will require social distancing of display vehicles and it is recommended that all attendees wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer will be available. The event is free for all to attend and all special vehicles are welcome for display.