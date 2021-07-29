Summer is a time to gather outside in the sun, relax and enjoy what the season has to offer. I personally love summer because the color palette of what you entertain with is so vibrant.
Picture (or remember) yourself hosting an afternoon get together with friends. It’s those wonderful glasses with amazing graphics that you might serve a cocktail or lemonade in, or it may be your vintage cooler that you pull ice out of; what fun!
Perhaps you are on the lookout for a vintage patio set or chairs that take you back to days gone by when you see them. Running a vintage shop, I always love to hear, “wow, we had that or my grandparents had that” …. then, you might possibly want to recreate that simpler time in life in your own back yard.
Earlier this month, my family and I went camping. I pride myself in bringing my favorite vintage items for our stay- from the West Bend water boiler for my tea, to the bright yellow melamine serving tray, to fun plastic cups.
What are some of your favorite summer entertaining items? So, what about planning a picnic with your family or significant other someday soon (when it’s not raining!) … Completely enjoy your time with your special group this summer. Surround yourself with beautiful and happy colors and patterns! Get out there and enjoy the company of others this summer!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.