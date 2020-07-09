The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA), located in Stratham, is one of the oldest anti-animal cruelty establishments in the country. Throughout its 100+ years, members have expanded animal shelter and adoption programs, humane education classes that include behavior training, lost and found services, spay and neuter shelters and educational youth programs.
Specifically, a youth summer camp they typically host each year. But due to recent COVID restrictions in-person summer camps will not happen this month. However, a new and innovative “Camp in a Box” will take the physical camp’s place this season.
The program is a fun and unique way for children to stay active with the NHSPCA without having to be there physically or spend much time on the computer. After signing up for the month-long event, each “camper” will receive a weekly “Camp in a Box” that can either be mailed to their home or picked up at the center. Each box is animal themed, giving everyone something to look forward to each week.
The NHSPCA had an overwhelmingly positive response for July’s “Camp in a Box” by selling out the whole month. August’s “Camp in a Box” will be coming out soon.
The campers’ introductory “Camp in a Box” for the month of July includes:
- The choice of either a stuffed dog or cat
- An adoption certificate to go along with the plush animal
- A collar-making kit to easily identify the new furry friend
- NHSPCA Expansion Plans, with a chance to help design the new animal shelter and win a prize
- A summer reading log, with prizes given out to those who read the most
- A water bottle (and a water bowl for their new pet)
In addition, the “Camp in a Box” organizers are hosting weekly Zoom meetings in the classroom, answering any questions the campers or parents might have, as well as giving the kids a chance to see some of the classroom pets. There will be a surprise furry guest visitor every week for the campers to meet.
The NHSPCA summer camps give children the opportunity to learn about being compassionate and considerate toward animals in a fun and educational way. Although the camp is usually filled with plenty of indoor and outdoor activities, close proximity to other campers and animals, service projects, games and crafts, this year will be a little different. However, the current climate is not going to hinder any educational opportunities for children who want to be a part of the NHSPCA community this summer.
To sign up for August’s “Camp in a Box” and for more information, visit nhspca.org/calendar/campreimagined/.