Storm Large at SHOWROOM

Storm Large believes her job as a performer is simple: to be a beacon of light that pulls us through the darkness.
“I make it funny and light; I try to connect,” said Large, a self-dubbed “lounge-core” artist and raconteur. “We’re all lonely and we don’t know what’s going on.”
During this tumultuous and confusing time in our history, Large continues to do what she’s always done to make sense of things—entertain audiences. She’ll make a stop (December 18) at The Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM to perform her show, Holiday Ordeal.
Born and raised in Southborough, Massachusetts, Large began singing and writing songs at age 5.
“I wanted attention,” she said in a recent interview with ELF.
Her brother, whom she called rebellious, played rock ‘n’ roll.
“I’d listen to the Kinks and ‘Abbey Road’ and Pink Floyd and sing the harmonies and guitar parts,” she said. “At first it was an escape. I slowly noticed when I’d be out and would start singing, people would be amazed. I thought it was something I could do that makes people happy.”
Growing up as the daughter of a private high school teacher and football coach (she graduated from the school in 1987), Large was exposed to people her age of all different cultures, races and religions.
After high school, she attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and left for San Francisco, where she lived for more than a decade and formed (and performed with) several bands at clubs.
As she pursued a career in music, she also became quickly disillusioned by what she experienced as an up-and-coming artist in the music industry, which she said wanted to mold her into someone she wasn’t.
Then September 11, 2001 happened.
“I thought about what’s important and that if I can’t be useful to people by singing or if I can’t do it and be who I am, I don’t want to do it.”
She’d planned to attend culinary school in Portland, Oregon, but the owner of the club, Dante’s, where she had a bartending job, heard her sing.
A last-minute cancellation gave her an opening that turned into a standing Wednesday night engagement for Large and her new band, The Balls.
The band performs renditions of artists such as ABBA, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Cheap Trick with a lounge-singer sound.
The band had a cult-like following in Portland, and Large’s voice launched her onto the international stage.
She shot to national recognition in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show, “Rock Star: Supernova,” and in 2011 made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally.
She continues to tour concert halls across the country with her band, Le Bonheur.
She has sung with k.d. Lang, Rufus Wainwright, George Clinton, Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, and made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013, singing with the Detroit Symphony.
Recent engagements include debuts with the Philly Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Seattle Symphony, as well as return engagements with the Houston, Detroit, Toronto, and BBC Symphonies; the New York Pops; and the Louisville Orchestra, with whom she recorded the 2017 album, “All In.”
Her musical memoir, “Crazy Enough,” an account of her growing up with a mother with psychological issues, her stint as a competitive rower, and her eventual successes. She performed a cabaret version of the show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival; and her book of the same name was released by Simon and Schuster in 2012 and named Oprah Winfrey’s Book of the Week.
She returned to television this year, competing on the 2021 season of “America’s Got Talent.”
At the start of the pandemic, when she returned home from a tour and was getting ready for life to shut down for a while, she formed a nonprofit, Gimme Shelter PDX, to raise money to give grants to performers of all kinds to help keep them afloat in uncertain times.
“I wanted to represent artists that aren’t famous,” she said. “There are so many people who just get overlooked.”
Instilling hope was her goal in creating her holiday show, which will of course be filled with holiday music as well as some storytelling and jokes.
“The solstice is all about light,” she said. “With the final darkest, longest night is the promise of the growing of the light of the day. When things are dark, it’s easy to forget it’s the absence of light. You can’t have one without the other.”