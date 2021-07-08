Stone Church Arts Summer Events Lineup

Things are slightly beyond socially-distanced but not quite socially-integrated: that’s why the 2021 season at Stone Church is called a Socially-Curious summer.
“We didn’t think anything would be happening indoors this soon,” said Robin Johnson, venue owner.
When he began planning the concert lineup for the year, he partnered with several local venues, thinking only outdoor events would be permissible by summer.
Indeed, some Stone Church-hosted outdoor events are on the schedule (free of COVID restrictions), namely live music on Thursdays at the Retreat Farm Food Truck Round-up, and a series of limited-capacity live shows at the church began this past weekend with a performance by rock icons (and returning Stone Church artist) NRBQ.
That marked the first live indoor show at the church since Johnson shut down March 10, 2020.
This summer, tickets for indoor shows will be sold in “pods” of two to six people; and attendees must attest to being fully vaccinated at the time of purchase. A COVID-safe bar service area is set up to keep traffic moving and keep the area from becoming too crowded; and mask use when not in your pod is encouraged.
The venue fits about 35 seats in the balcony and up to 165 in the main space – the former church sanctuary. For “socially-curious” summer shows, the venue will be at 30 percent capacity.
“We are immensely proud of our fellow Vermonters in leading the nation in vaccination rate, and while we are happy to see restrictions lifted by the state, we also recognize the underlying factors inherent in our industry that led us to be the first to close and the last to reopen,” wrote Johnson in a press release. As a result, he is taking a cautious approach to Stone Church’s return “in the hopes that it will ensure a smooth return to full capacity shows this fall.”
The Stone Church on Main Street in Brattleboro, a Victorian Gothic structure built in 1875, was transformed and re-opened with a full schedule of events in 2018.
The building, which operated as the Unitarian Universalist Church until the ‘60s (the congregation moved to the West Village Meetinghouse), has been in Johnson’s family since 1975. That’s when Johnson’s father, Bob, founder of Omega Optical, paid it off and later began using the space for his business.
Johnson, who calls himself a hobbyist musician, decided to revamp the church building to host regular events. Among the renovations were a new sound booth with digital mixer, acoustic panels, new wiring, power to the stage, new lighting, projector screen and a three-tiered balcony.
The stage and bar were built using old material from the church. The venue also hosts weddings and corporate events, but the mainstay is live music performances. These days, artists approach him to play at the church.
The schedule has included performers of all genres, from folk, hip-hop and soul to rock, reggae and world music. Highlighting local bands has been important to Johnson.
“I didn’t want to do shows people had seen before,” he said of the 2021 lineup. “I had to pick out more special stuff.”
Next up tomorrow, July 9, is a performance by Jeffrey Foucault, blues/country/rock/folk artist; and next Friday, July 16, is a show with electro-swing band, High Step Society with special guests, the Trichomes. Singer-songwriter and guitarist/harpist and contemporary folk artist Lizzie No appears Saturday, July 17 along with Vermont artist, Kimaya Diggs.
Jimbo Mathus, founder of the Squirrel Nut Zippers, will bring Mississippi blues/R&B/rock/American to the Stone Arts stage with support from The StompBox Trio Monday, July 26; and the season closes Saturday, July 31 with Sunny War, a modern/traditional folk and blues artist with special guest and former Brattleboro resident, Sam Moss.
Johnson will take some time in August to do some renovations on the building, using a $139,000 Shuttered Venue Operators grant to add a sprinkler system, ADA-compliant access ramp, exterior lighting and signage, among other improvements.
The fall is when he will begin to reschedule artists whose performances had to be cancelled last spring due to the pandemic, with September 11 being the target opening date to return to full-capacity performances.
“Everyone is so happy to be back,” said Johnson.
For a full schedule of Stone Church events and ticket information, visit stonechurchvt.com, or find Stone Church on Facebook. You may also call 802-579-9960. The Stone Church is located at 210 Main St., Brattleboro.