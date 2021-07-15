They’re arguably the best thing you can cook on a stick. The perfect compilation of gooey marshmallow and melty chocolate pressed between two crunchy graham crackers, s’mores are the sticky, sweet treat we just can’t resist while seated around the backyard firepit or a smoky campfire on a lazy summer evening.
Do you like your marshmallows a perfect tan-colored brown all over, achieved only by rotating them slowly with the patience of a saint, or are you more into a flame-kissed char, craving the instant gratification of the melty insides surrounded by a crispy black layer of burnt sugar?
Either way you toast them, marshmallows and s’mores have come a long way. The first marshmallows came from the Althaea officinalis plant and were eaten by the ancient Greeks and Romans for medicinal purposes. Later, the French took the plant’s root juice and combined it with sugar and eggs into a paste from which they created a throat lozenge for health and enjoyment.
By the late 19th century, gelatin was invented and replaced the plant juice as a cheaper ingredient and the marshmallow as we know it emerged. Funeral cakes prepared to honor the dead during the Victorian era were sometimes made to include a combo of chocolate and marshmallow, a s’mores ancestor.
In the 1890s, young people began roasting marshmallows in the northeastern U.S. as a summer party treat. Mallomar cookies hit grocery store shelves by 1913, followed quickly by moon pies, both with s’mores-like ingredients.
However, according to historians, it wasn’t until 1927 that the first mention of s’mores appeared in a Girl Scout guidebook called “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.” The book contained a recipe called “Some More” that consisted of the standard toasted marshmallow and chocolate bar sandwiched between two graham crackers that we know today. The official timeline for the shortening of the name is unclear, but eventually the s’mores moniker seems to have “stuck.”
Today, there are many ways to mix it up with s’mores variations that can put a fun twist on the old standby. Some simple adaptations are to just use chocolate graham crackers and almond, peanut or crispy rice chocolate bars. I’ve also seen friends stuff sugar ice cream cones with mini-marshmallows and mini-chocolate bars and wrap them in aluminum foil to cook over campfires. No marshmallow roasting required, but all the fantastic flavors in a cone format.
If you’re feeling creative, I’ve included a few other combos below that I think sound sinfully delicious. Try setting up a s’mores ingredient bar at your next summertime gathering and see what other yummy recipes develop.
PS… Did you know that they now make chocolate-filled marshmallows? I’m not sure who’s more excited about this news, me or my son!
Nutty Buddy S’more: Graham Cracker + Peanut Butter Cup + Marshmallow
Salted Caramel S’more: Graham or Ritz Cracker + Caramel-filled Chocolate + Marshmallow
Raspberry Delight: Waffle Cookie + Raspberry-filled Chocolate + Marshmallow
Cookie Monster: Chocolate Chip Cookie + Caramel-filled Chocolate + Marshmallow
The Fudgy Elf: Fudge-striped Cookie + Chocolate + Marshmallow
The Samoa: Coconut-Chocolate Cookie + Caramel-filled Chocolate + Marshmallow
The Grasshopper: Graham Cracker + Peppermint Patty + Marshmallow
The Elvis: Graham Cracker + Peanut Butter Cup + Banana Slice + Marshmallow
The Salty Fix: Graham Cracker + Peanut Butter Cup + Pretzel + Marshmallow
The PB&J: Graham Cracker + Peanut Butter Cup + Jelly + Marshmallow