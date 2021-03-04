Stepping up to the Plate

“The idea makes so much sense and has just resonated with people at such a profound level,” said Jean Hamilton, the statewide coordinator for Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE). The program, born out of the pandemic, has fed thousands of people in the state of Vermont over the last many months. But it’s done so in a unique way, lifting other parts of the community simultaneously.
When the COVID-19 crisis began, Hamilton recalled Vermont’s food producers, realizing, “Our restaurants are closed; we have food in the walk-in; we have chefs who are sitting with idle hands.” At the same time, the crisis was just beginning for many families. “Obviously, COVID has really traumatically exacerbated food insecurity for so many people.”
At the time, she was working with a restaurant called The Skinny Pancake. They quickly developed a program called ShiftMeals to provide food to those in need. It was at that point Hamilton remembered thinking, “It shouldn’t be 6,000 meals a week, it should be 35,000 or 40,000.”
She started connecting with other grassroots organizations, “coming together in a way that put us in a position to make a really strong case to the state,” she said. But as it turned out, the state was already looking in a similar direction. After legislators had been briefed on the potential plan, everyone agreed it was the right move.
“People need some care and nourishment right now and who better to do that than their local community restaurant?” Hamilton said.
While the idea sold itself, the logistics were the challenge. Fortunately, people from across sectors were ready and willing to come together, from farmers to volunteers to state policy makers. Through $5 million in CARES Act funds and continued state support, VEE has met myriad needs of the community during a critical time.
It has fed thousands, while bolstering restaurant infrastructure and allowing staff to stay on payroll. In addition, at least 10 percent of all ingredients have been sourced from local farms and food producers.
“Everyone just really has the palpable feeling of, ‘I am helping others by participating in this program and it is also helping me,’” Hamilton said.
Serving Vermont’s urban communities, rural ones and everywhere in between, VEE is administered by Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) and operated out of 14 different community hubs. Each has created a program to best fit their communities. Some have drive- or walk-thru arrangements, while some deliver food to childcare centers so families can take meals home at the end of the day. Others offer meal distribution during shift changes at major employers so workers, such as healthcare employees, have food readily available.
One of Hamilton’s favorite approaches is the meals on hand in clinics and pediatric offices where families are regularly screened for food insecurity and offered meal assistance sign-ups. But instead of just completing paperwork, VEE can “offer a beautiful meal to folks who are right there in the clinic,” she said.
In some communities, a rapidly modified app has been used as an electronic passport system, allowing participants to order takeout directly from restaurants. This is especially helpful for smaller operations that may not be able to mass-produce meals.
“We’re just really trying to meet people where they are and make it as accessible as possible,” Hamilton said, noting she appreciates that the takeout model speaks to such an essential part of food security: dignity.
She hopes this may lay the groundwork for existing programs such as SNAP and EBT to make it easier for people to access meals through additional normal market channels. “It can just be a really more emotionally accessible way to get food,” she said.
Looking ahead, Hamilton is also hopeful that Vermont and any other states watching or engaging in similar efforts will walk away with a couple of key lessons. The first is that through a grassroots effort, a team of committed citizens have been able to stand up a large and expensive program quickly because of a preexisting network of relationships.
“The lesson learned is that the work of building community and relationships really, really pays off in crisis,” she said.
The other lesson is that VEE has been the work of everyday people making everyday efforts to support their communities. Hamilton views the program as an important reminder of “how much stronger we are when we’re connected.”
To learn more, visit vteveryoneeats.org.