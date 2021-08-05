Steins, Tankards and Beer... Oh My!

Beer steins, as we know them today, were first produced in Germany in the 14th century. These mugs were topped with pewter lids for a very practical purpose, the lids kept flies and fleas from contaminating the brew during the deadly era of the black plague. Steins were usually fashioned from fired clay that had been carved to create unique designs and were painted with vibrant colors to create intricate masterpieces. Their cousins, the tankards, were usually made from glass, horn, carved ivory, pottery or porcelain with metal mounts, but were most often made from silver or pewter. Customarily, steins held either one liter, or half a liter, while tankards usually provided the drinker with a pint of the brew.
Speaking of the brew, when did the fermented quaff come into being that filled those lavishly decorated German vessels? While it’s hard to pin down an exact date, it appears that our hunter-gatherer ancestors may have stumbled upon the process of fermentation about the same time they developed agriculture…around 12,000 years ago, when they began to raise crops like wheat, rice, barley and maize!
The earliest known alcoholic beverage is a 9,000-year-old Chinese brew made from rice, honey and fruit. However, the first beer fermented from barley most likely had its origin in the Middle East. In fact, evidence of beer production dates back to ancient Mesopotamia to about 5,000 years ago.
Let’s face it, beer has been around for a long, long time and continues to be as popular as ever among us modern hunter-gatherers. However, the trip from the vessel to the lip has definitely changed. And, while those fabulous steins and tankards have morphed into bottles, cans, glasses, and mugs in this age of modern manufacturing, nothing can replace the artistically crafted antique steins.
By the 16th century, the early German beer steins evolved into regionally distinct drinking vessels. Some were short and sturdy, while others were tall and impressive. They could be fashioned in blue, adorned with grey designs, or brown with colorful designs. Steins had become true works of art and were no longer just containers to hold the foamy brew.
It was by the 19th and 20th centuries that large-scale manufacturing began to dominate the
production of steins in Germany and those earlier hand-thrown clay examples, produced in small local workshops, became relegated to the folk art category. Today, the most highly sought after manufacturers include Mettlach, Royal Vienna, and Capo-di-Monte.
Tankard collectors primarily look for lidded vessels that are made of silver and pewter, while stein collectors prefer the lidded ceramic form. There are countless types of beer steins and tankards, and within the wider category there are subgroups of these collectibles.
Carved steins often depict folk tales or German patriotic scenes that are painted with bold colors and have solid white interiors. There are German regimental steins adorned with the names and ranks of soldiers. The glass-blown, etched steins are among the earliest types produced. Steins fashioned from ivory are often beautifully detailed featuring realistic human and animal carvings and are considered to be among the most valuable. However, collectors must be aware of the international laws governing the buying and selling of ivory.
Being an antique porcelain restorer, I can appreciate the workmanship that went into the production of the steins. I’ve repaired many damaged steins, including the replacement of missing parts. If the pewter lids are damaged, that restoration will need to be done, separately by a metalsmith, who specializes in this kind of repair. In the end, the value of a restored stein is hardly diminished, especially for the more coveted or rare ones, assuming the restoration is well-done. When purchasing damaged steins, the cost of restoration should be reflected in the asking price. The ultimate aim of any restoration is to preserve the beauty, the history, and to stabilize the value.
If you are interested in learning about steins and tankards, there are many books and guides on the subject. These publications will include what to look for and are quite comprehensive. Some of the guidelines include checking the makers mark on the base, making sure the designs between the lid and the stein itself are complimentary, and if a stein is touted as hand painted it’s likely there will be imperfections such as overlapping or missing paint attesting to its non-machine made status.
To begin your journey, check out online sites like eBay, Etsy, and Ruby Lane. You can also join a stein collector’s club, like the New England Steiners. Contact the Club Treasurer, Ron Jacob, at jake1043@verizon.net or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NESteiners