To buy a stove for heat or turn up the thermostat approaching the winter months? That is the question every homeowner will have to address at some point.
Whether you want to go with wood, pellets, oil or gas as fuel, there are many more questions that need to be asked. Area retailers can help you answer them.
Green Energy Options in Keene, which offers energy-efficient home heating options, design, installation and support, sells about 70 percent of its products to customers who heat with wood.
“There are a lot of forests in this region,” said Valerie Piedmont Fleischman, co-owner with her husband, Pablo Fleischmann. “As long as people are burning efficient stoves, it’s a good balance.”
As long as seasoned hardwood is used in the wood stove or fireplace, there’s nothing like the dry, even heat wood can produce. It’s also a great backup heat source when the electricity service is out.
Cost-wise, operating a wood stove can vary a little depending on when in the season firewood is purchased. If you can buy a year in advance, said Piedmont, it costs less than buying at the start of the season.
All the woodstoves Green Energy Options offers are EPA-certified, with efficiency ratings in the 70 percent and higher range
The air flow, or envelope, of the space that will be heated is one of the many questions Fleischmann will ask customers wanting to purchase a woodstove. Others include the age of the home, the size and design of the space, whether it has high ceilings that could benefit from a fan to circulate air (because heat rises) and what kind of chimney exists in the home. All types of stoves require a chimney or venting system to the outside, and Green Energy Options can install an insulated chimney pipe (called a Class A chimney) if needed.
One option that allows homeowners to use a smaller stove for a longer burn is a soapstone stove, which Fleischmann said holds and puts out heat for a couple more hours than a more common steel stove.
Nearly all (95 percent) of the woodstoves the store carries are non-catalytic, which means the use of secondary combustion air to burn off wood smoke before leaving the stove.
Homeowners who are away from the home most of the day or too busy to deal with stoking a woodstove may be perfect candidates for a pellet stove. A pellet stove, fueled by compressed wood pellets, allows a more automated process.
A 40-pound bag of wood pellets costs about $5 and lasts a day – pellets are normally delivered by the ton. Pellets are loaded through the top of the stove and temperature can be set by the user.
Like wood, pellets are not a fossil fuel, they have no additives and the European stoves the store carries are around 90 percent efficient. One drawback for a couple of reasons is that pellet stoves also require electricity to run – which means not only can they not be used when the power goes out (although Green Energy Options does offer battery back-up systems), they also mean more money spent on the utility bill.
Those looking for pure convenience may look to a propane stove.
However, they are not inexpensive to operate. “You won’t save money if you’re already heating with oil,” Fleischmann added. “Propane is not cheaper.”
Typically, the initial conversation that begins at the shop leads to a home visit, said Fleischmann.
There’s no substitute for meeting the homeowner at home to find a stove that will best suit their needs because it is a significant purchase (usually in the thousands of dollars) that will last a long time.
This season, there have been shortages in the supply chain, but Green Energy Options staff took that into account and pre-ordered its products and parts.
“We were given warnings that things were going to grind to a halt by December,” said Fleischmann. “A lot of companies aren’t shipping anymore but we have what we need.”
Angel Jackson, of Jackson Heating Services in Marlborough, owned and operated by her husband, Gary, a fully licensed, state of New Hampshire insured and EPA Lead-Safe certified technician, has also felt the supply chain interruptions.
“Pricing and availability are changing daily, especially for anything coming from China,” she said.
The company, which specializes in oil and propane burner service and installation in the Cheshire County area, gives the customer two estimates: one for central heating and another for mini-split (also known as “zoned”) systems. The installation of either central or mini-split systems takes a day.
“Every house is different,” said Jackson. “We determine the best fit for your house.”
Central heating systems function as a part of a home’s HVAC (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning) system. The vast majority of new homes are constructed with a central HVAC system, but there are a substantial number of older homes that are not so equipped. Homes that have an existing duct system that’s used for heating are excellent candidates for adding central heating, although it’s possible (although more costly) to add central heating to a home that is not so equipped.
When shopping for a central heating system, look for high EER (Energy Efficiency Ratings) and SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratings). The higher the number, the more efficient the system.
Mini-split systems and central HVAC systems often get mixed up, but there are a few big differences between the two.
The heating component of a central system is the furnace, which typically resides in a basement or garage. Central heating systems often share ducts and vents with air conditioning systems to make temperature control as seamless as possible. It’s a good idea to have the ductwork thoroughly cleaned and inspected prior to the installation to ensure peak efficiency. Jackson suggests having this done in the spring.
A mini-split system consists of an outdoor compressor or condenser unit that connects to an indoor unit (or multiple indoor units) to distribute heat or AC throughout a home. Mini split systems can include up to eight indoor units to heat and cool individual rooms with or without the use of ducts. Each room’s temperature has the ability to be controlled individually, which makes mini splits an attractive option for those who want flexible control and all-around comfort.
While mini-split costs are more expensive than other systems to install, they offer significant savings in the long run: compared to other electric heating options, they use only one-third the electricity. Because they do not rely on ducts to operate, mini splits eliminate the surprise costs that come with leaky or uninsulated ducts. In addition, since mini-split systems power individual rooms, they can help save money by cooling or heating rooms on an as-needed basis.
Iris Fleischmann, Green Energy Options systems operator, said the store offers a mini-split heating system that combines with solar energy for grid-tied solar electric homes, since they allow you to heat and cool using power from the sun. They are also a compliment to wood heat.
Green Energy Options provides site review and installation.
“It’s the same all-in-one unit,” she said. “You have the (solar) grid as backup and storage so you’re able to reduce electricity (useage) to zero and heat through the winter while you’re not creating solar energy.”
Valerie Piedmont Fleischmann added that with the global initiative to be carbon-neutral by the year 2030, staff are encouraging people to look at installing a mini-split system.
Another challenge this season is the country’s labor shortage. Green Energy Options was proactive and hired a new technician to boost service capacity.
Jackson Heating Service is booked for service and installation through December.
“I would suggest servicing your heating systems in the spring,” she said.