Staying Healthy is Key to Coping in Pandemic

As children, we all learn to wash our hands. This simple lesson is more important now than ever, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens the health of citizens worldwide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s crucial to wash hands before, during and after preparing food; before eating food; before and after caring for someone at home who is sick; before and after treating a cut or wound; after using the toilet; after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; after touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste; after handling pet food or pet treats; and after touching garbage.
Use warm water and soap to wash hands, scrubbing for about 20 to 30 seconds. If necessary, hand sanitizer can be substituted.
“Life is better with clean hands,” notes the CDC.
It’s also important, especially during this time, to keep clean surfaces of things used frequently, including cell and other phones, tables, light switches, sinks, toilets, door handles and knobs, computers and even TV remotes. The CDC recommends wearing disposable gloves while cleaning surfaces and washing hands immediately after removing them.
“For disinfection,” according to the CDC, “diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.” For soft, porous surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs and drapes, it’s key to remove visible contamination and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated. After cleaning, the CDC recommends laundering such surfaces, as appropriate.
For more information and other cleaning tips, visit cdc.gov.
Staying in good mental and emotional health is crucial too. Social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates can boost anxiety and stress, leaving some people struggling to cope with this “temporary norm.” According to the CDC, fear and anxiety about disease can be overwhelming, namely for “older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19; children and teens; people who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers or first responders; and people who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use.”
Locally, facilities such as Keene-based Maps Counseling are offering services via secure and HIPAA-compliant online and video conferencing outlets. Monadnock Family Services in Keene is offering telephone contact and outreach, limiting face-to-face services when possible. Experts locally and nationwide encourage those who need assistance to reach out; don’t wait or hesitate.
Contact Monadnock Family Services and its emergency services lines at (603) 357-4400. Schedule an appointment with Maps Counseling Services by calling its Keene office at (603) 355-2244, or its Peterborough location at (603) 924-2240.