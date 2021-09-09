Feed hay this year won’t be as good as in past years. There isn’t going to be as much of it and it’s likely to cost more, according to local farmers. It’s a result of all the rain that fell this summer.
On Thursday, August 26, Henry “Skip” Lafond of Fitzwilliam was tedding the new mown hay from his latest cutting in Rindge. Even though the fields he had cut were high and dry, the ground was saturated. The tires of his tractor were slick with moisture being squeezed from the ground.
It was the first cutting of those hayfields, something he’s usually done with in early July, but the weather didn’t cooperate. Lafond, who has been haying for forty years, said this is the worst year he’s ever seen.
“It’s been tough, I’ll tell ya,” he said. “I’m usually done with the first cut by the second week of July. This year I wasn’t a third done by then.”
It just rained and rained and rained the whole month of July and on into August. It didn’t rain every day, but it rained too often to hay. “You need three good days to dry the hay,” he said. “You don’t want to take a chance and lose it. It’s been kinda discouraging. The quality is junk.”
Because it’s so late in the growing season the hay Lafond was cutting had already gone to seed and died and what he was harvesting was partially the new growth he would harvest in a second cutting.
“I usually start the second cutting around the third week of August,” he said. “I won’t be doing a second cut this year. It’s not worth doing a second cut."
It’s not just the quantity of the hay that will be down this year. The quality of the hay he was cutting had suffered because of the wait, as well.
“It goes to seed, loses protein and gets dry,” Lafond said. “In a normal year it would be eight or nine percent protein. This crop will be lucky to get four or five.”
Lafond said all the farmers he has talked to are all in the same situation. He predicted the price of hay will go up, based on limited supply. He won’t be selling as much as he has in the past and he’s wondering if he’ll have enough for his own livestock.
“I haven’t bought hay in forty years,” he said. “I might have to now. People will have to feed more grain.”
Lafond said he doesn’t depend on the hay crop to make a living. It just keeps him from getting bored in retirement and he enjoys the task. But for some farmers it’s a real setback.
“Every farmer I’ve talked to is so discouraged,” he said.
If there’s any silver lining in this rainy situation it’s the corn crop, he said. The silage corn he’s seen is doing very well.
Howard Sumner, Jr., of Rindge, grew up on the family farm in Fitchburg, Mass. He and his brothers still harvest the hayfields. Like Lafond, they were still working on the first cutting, with about ten acres left to go. Sumner wasn’t sure if they would harvest as much hay this summer, but he was certain of two things.
“It’s going to be poor quality and it’s going to cost more.”
This year’s crop will have more mulch hay and less feed hay, he said.
He suspects hay for feed might be scarce this winter, basing that on the drought in the southwest and the rain here in the northeast.
Walter Anair, owner of Horse and Buggy Feeds said the cost of hay is already going up.
“I’ve never had to pay as much for it as I do now. I believe the winter supply is going to be tight, if not non-existent.”
A lot of the hay available, is “junk,” Anair said. The stores in Winchendon, Mass., and Keene are already selling buckets of molasses, which many livestock owners use to sweeten the hay and make it more palatable for the animals. This is something that usually happens towards the end of winter. It’s not a good sign of what’s to come, he said.
“People who want good hay are going to pay dearly for it,” he predicted.