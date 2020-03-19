Stamp Collecting: The Hobby of Kings

Why would anyone want to amass a collection of stamps; those tiny pieces of sticky-backed perforated paper? Well, for one thing, this fun hobby has no age barrier. Even a 4-year-old can get started. There are also no special skills, or a well-funded bank account required to enter the world of stamp collecting.
Okay, still not convinced? Would it help you to know that famous people, both past and present, collected these tiny works of art? President Franklin Roosevelt, John Lennon, and the wet-suited, undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau enjoyed stamp collecting. And today, even Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban is a stamp admirer.
Still not motivated to become a devoted philatelist? Then consider this: there are some stamps worth hundreds of thousands (some even millions) of dollars. In 2016, a 100-year-old stamp known as the Inverted Jenny, a postal blooper in which the airplane was printed upside down, sold for $1.35 million. But, that’s not even the most valuable stamp – that title belongs to the one-cent magenta from British Guiana, which sold for an astounding $9.5 million in 2014.
While realistically you probably will not find a ticket to retirement in a pile of used stamps purchased on eBay, there is still the thrill of the hunt. And even if you don’t hit it big, stamps can provide a return on investment.
The world of collecting is not just about regular postage stamps. In fact, it encompasses a wide latitude of collecting preferences. Hobbyists may collect stamp book covers, mailing labels, revenue stamps, commemoratives, or even seasonal stamps such as the Christmas Seals.
Aside from their obvious use, postage stamps showcase the work of gifted artists and engravers. Indeed, stamps are a form of public art that can charm the eyes of millions of viewers, without having to visit a museum. Stamps have been graced with the likenesses of Einstein and Elvis, as well as the works of famous artists including DaVinci, Van Gogh and Norman Rockwell. Collecting stamps is akin to travelling the world while taking classes in history and art appreciation.
So how do you get started?
You can begin by checking all that old postmarked mail you stuffed into a drawer, thinking you would sort through it later. Your friends and relatives may even have similar drawers to raid!
Stamps can still have value even if they have been postmarked, depending on the rarity. There are stamps available for purchase online, as well, and through stamp dealers, auctions and catalogs. You will also need to acquire the necessary paraphernalia for collecting, such as albums and back-hinged stamp mounts.
Stamps, like trading cards, are graded according to their condition, so proper handling and knowledge of what makes and keeps a stamp collectible is important. Though stamp collecting is not “rocket science,” you will surely want to learn all that you can about your new hobby. Whether you decide to focus on stamps from a specific country, or what the collectors refer to as “topicals” such as presidential stamps, or any other areas of collecting that appeal to you. In fact, you can even narrow your collection to things like horses or flowers. Remember, you are the collector, so you get to make up the rules.
A good place to begin your philatelic journey is at a local stamp collecting club, where like-minded people can share their experiences, knowledge and stamps. Locally, the Brattleboro Stamp Club meets every third Monday at the Brooks Memorial Library on Main Street. However, please note that due to coronavirus concerns, the library will remain closed to the public until further notice. For updates and more information, call (802) 254-5290, or visit brookslibraryvt.org. You can also check with Joe Nicholas, the Brattleboro Stamp Club treasurer, at (603) 352-1727.