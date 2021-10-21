Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls

If you’re looking for a bar, club, restaurant, coffeeshop, book or music store, as outlined on its website, Stage 33 Live is not the place for you. If you’re looking to appreciate and enjoy some live music, come right in.
Stage 33 Live is a 40-seat listening room, launched as a venue for local and regional composing musicians and spoken word presenters of original work to perform.
The volunteer-run nonprofit stage is located within a former industrial factory space at 33 Bridge Street.
The seeds of the idea were planted in 2015, said founder Mark Piepkorn, when the building’s owner suggested using the existing stage (built to use during the annual Roots on the River festival in town), which had been languishing, unused for several years.
The building also has a couple glassblowers, a couple painters, a photographer, a soapmaker, and other fine artists and craftspeople.
“The idea was to give local and regional emerging artists who were not able to play bigger stages a foot in the door,” said Piepkorn, who at the time was hosting two radio shows on the local station, WOOL FM.
Once the word got out about the concept, around a dozen volunteers joined and the stage opened with a monthly live music series on April Fool’s Day in 2018.
Only original material written by the performers themselves is allowed or works in the public domain. Stage 33 Live hosts local, regional, and national professionals and amateurs, and records and films them for an upcoming radio/TV/internet program—so far more than 150 performances have been recorded. Admission to live shows is by donation, and some are ticketed events.
All performers come to Stage 33 Live by word of mouth, said Piepkorn. The organization doesn’t use a booking service or solicit performers, and scheduling is on a first-come, first-served basis: there are performers booked into 2023.
“We landed on the radar of some pretty cool mid-level touring (musicians) who liked what we are trying to do and remember playing stages like ours,” said Piepkorn. “Having the kind of bigger names (perform) here helps legitimize what we’re doing and gives it visibility, and it trickles down to the people we are actually existing for.”
The room has mostly defined itself as an acoustic folk/Americana singer-songwriter place, but jazz, pop, spoken word, rock, and more have been in the mix.
The schedule backbone has been one show every third Sunday, except for the early months of the pandemic when shows were cancelled, and the audience has been growing steadily.
While the organization wasn’t eligible for federal assistance during that time, it did receive a few small grants which helped pay for technological upgrades to the space (new microphones, et cetera). For the time being, Stage 33 Live is relying entirely on donations (which can also be made on the website, stage33live.com) to cover the costs of operating and improving.
Coming up this Saturday are Ninja Monkey, Vermont roots/rock/blues band led by Ezra Veitch who are returning to Stage 33 Live; and performing on Halloween will be Vermont singer-songwriters Dylan Patrick Ward and Nate Goyette. Vermont singer-songwriter Jenna Sawin Rice takes the stage November 21 and London-born acoustic folk (with tinges of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret) performer Rupert Waits returns to Stage 33 Live on December 12 with opener Josh Maiocco of Ninja Monkey.
The best way to be in the loop about what and when things are happening at Stage 33 Live is to visit the website and sign up for the email newsletter. You can also view the schedule at stage33live.com.